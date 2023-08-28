Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Key Players Data, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Share, Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market size is expected to reach US$ 5.99 Bn. by 2029 from US$ 1.84 Bn. in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Report Overview:

The aim of MMR’s Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report is to assist clients in making informed business decisions. This involves identifying areas that require improvement, recognizing already successful sectors, and aiding newcomers in navigating and establishing a competitive presence. Additionally, the report sheds light on the existing challenges within the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market, thereby increasing market players’ awareness of potential hurdles.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of trends, forecasts, and monetary aspects within the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation industry. It delves into a detailed examination of segments and sub-segments within both global and regional Artificial Intelligence in Transportation markets. Employing a bottom-up approach, the report provides a nuanced understanding of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market size estimations.

The Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market report encompasses essential details of key market participants and new entrants, including services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. It presents demand projections, market trends, and in-depth exploration of micro and macro factors that drive and constrain Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market growth. The report integrates qualitative and quantitative methods, employing research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces to analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market. This comprehensive analysis identifies significant upcoming developments poised to impact Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market demand throughout the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Dynamics

One of the main factors influencing the expansion of AI in the transportation sector is the development of autonomous cars. Major vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are now making large investments in the automotive sector, notably for the optimization of the self-driving technology. Thus, it is anticipated that the development of autonomous vehicles with smart features would accelerate the market’s growth on a global scale.

In Tokyo, autonomous cabs have already begun to run. Manufacturers of autonomous taxis claim that the technology will result in lower costs for taxi services, increasing the use of public transit in outlying locations.Additionally, US logistics are adopting autonomous trucks in order to benefit greatly from them. Globally, trucks are used to deliver 70% of goods, according to the MMR research.

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market report is segmented into following regions:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Segmentation:

The autonomous trucks, HMI in trucks, and semi-autonomous trucks application categories of AI in the transportation business. In 2021, Autonomous Trucks, one of these, had the greatest market share worldwide. This is primarily due to the fact that the trucking business is continuing to develop, which is increasing demand for autonomous vehicles.

Additionally, the need for autonomous vehicles is being driven by the expansion of the US logistics sector for the transportation of commodities. The use of autonomous trucks will also result in a 45% reduction in maintenance and administrative costs.

By 2029, HMI is anticipated to command a greater market share in the AI transportation sector of xx%. HMI’s greater adoption in trucks compared to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technologies is primarily responsible for this growth.

The AI market for transportation is divided into two categories based on offerings: hardware and software. The hardware market is divided into Neuromorphic and Von Neumann submarkets. Platforms and Solutions make up the additional sub-segmentation of the Software division. Due to the growing usage of software as a service platforms (like Microsoft Azure) in human-machine interface (HMI) applications, the software sector held the largest market share in the AI in transportation industry in 2021.

Market Size (Value) Estimates & Forecast By Application, 2021-2029

1. Autonomous Trucks

2. HMI in Trucks

3. Semi-Autonomous Trucks

Market Size (Value) Estimates & Forecast By Offering, 2021-2029

1. Hardware

1.1. Neuromorphic

1.2. Von Neumann

2. Software

2.1. Platforms

2.2. Solutions

Market Size (Value) Estimates & Forecast By Machine Learning Technology, 2021-2029

1. Deep Learning

2. Computer Vision

3. Context Awareness

4. Natural Language Processing

Market Size (Value) Estimates & Forecast By Process, 2021-2029

1. Signal Recognition

2. Object Recognition

3. Data Mining

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Key Players:

• Volvo

• Daimler

• Scania

• Bosch

• Intel

• NVIDIA

• Alphabet

• Continental

• Magna

• Man

• Microsoft

• Nauto

• Paccar

• Peloton

• Valeo

• Xevo

• ZF

• Zonar

• Tier-I Suppliers

• Software Suppliers

• Start-Up’s

• IBM Corporation

Key questions answered in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market are:

What is Artificial Intelligence in Transportation?

What was the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market size in 2022?

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market growth?

What are the different segments of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

What segments are covered in the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

Who are the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation key players in the industry?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market?

Key Offerings:

A detailed Market Overview

Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue|2023-2029

Market Dynamics- Growth drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and key trends

Market Segmentation- A detailed analysis of each segment and their segments

Competitive Landscape – Leading key players and other prominent key players.

