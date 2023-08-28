Artificial Intelligence Market Key Players Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Estimate and Forecast -2029

Global Artificial Intelligence Market overview

As per market research, the total Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow at a high rate. The report includes the growth drivers, major restraints, upcoming challenges and prevailing opportunities in the global Artificial Intelligence market. The region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the dynamics and Artificial Intelligence market size has been provided in the report.

Artificial Intelligence Market was valued at US$ 116.37 Bn. in 2022 and the total Artificial Intelligence revenue is expected to grow at 25.4% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 567.45 Bn.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11207

Artificial Intelligence Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The research examines the most significant trends within the Artificial Intelligence market and their potential impacts on new business investments and industry growth. Market trends influence various factors like new technologies, regulations, government investments, emerging applications, international market entry, and other industry dynamics. This study presents a comprehensive analysis of these trends to assist clients in formulating strategies to enhance their presence in the Artificial Intelligence market.

Maximize Market Research delivers exclusive key statistics, facts, insights, trends, and a competitive landscape overview within this specialized field. The current state of the Artificial Intelligence market is thoroughly analyzed, and projections are made up to 2029. The study is expected to encompass company profiles, covering aspects such as capacity, production, pricing, costs, revenue, and contact details for global leading Artificial Intelligence market manufacturers.

Artificial Intelligence Market Regional Insights

The report includes a detailed analysis of all the regions and their countries mentioned below:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

by Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

With a total market share of 37.3% in 2022, the software sector dominated the AI market by solution. The expansion can be attributed to improvements in data storage capacity, powerful computers, and parallel processing ability to offer premium services. Additionally, its ability to gather data, provide real-time insights, and improve decision-making has placed it in a position to take the lion’s share of the market. Artificial intelligence software packages offer libraries for developing and implementing AI systems, including primitives, linear algebra, inference, sparse matrices, video analytics, and several hardware connection features. The need for organisations to grasp and analyse visual content in order to gain pertinent insights will probably drive the use of artificial intelligence software during the course of the projected period.

by Technology

• Deep Learning

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NLP)

• Machine Vision

In terms of technology, deep learning accounted for 34.6% of the market for artificial intelligence in 2022. Its sophisticated data-driven applications, including text/content or audio recognition, can be credited for the increase. Deep learning offers lucrative investment opportunities by aiding in the problem-solving of massive data volume issues. For instance, Zebra Medical Vision and TELUS Ventures collaborated in 2021 to expand AI solutions to clinical care settings and new modalities and to increase the former’s deep learning capabilities’ accessibility in North America. Machine learning and deep learning are able to pay for significant expenditures in AI.

Get a Sample Copy of Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Report to Understand the Complete Insights @: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/11207

Artificial Intelligence Market Key Players include:

• Advanced Micro Devices

• AiCure

• Arm Limited

• Atomwise, Inc.

• Ayasdi AI LLC

• Baidu, Inc.

• Clarifai, Inc

• Cyrcadia Health

• Enlitic, Inc.

• Google LLC

• H2O.ai.

• HyperVerge, Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Iris.ai AS.

• Lifegraph

• Microsoft

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Sensely, Inc.

• Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Key Questions answered in the Artificial Intelligence Market Report are:

What is Artificial Intelligence?

What is the expected CAGR of the Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Artificial Intelligence market size by 2029?

What factors are affecting the Artificial Intelligence market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the global Artificial Intelligence market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Artificial Intelligence?

Who are the leading players in Artificial Intelligence Market?

Key Offerings:

A detailed Analysis of the Market Overview

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656