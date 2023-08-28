ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market to Surpass US$ 17,165 Million by 2027: Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report 2022 to 2027

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

According to the report, the ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market is projected to surpass US$ 17,165 Million by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market analysis covers the period from 2017 to 2027, with historical data from 2017-2020, the base year as 2021, and forecast values from 2022-2027.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

AVIVA Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Pacific Insurance Co.

Chubb Group

People’s Insurance Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance’ Tokio Marine Group

Admiral Group Plc

AIG (American International Group, Inc.)

Allianz

Allstate Insurance Company

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

By Risk Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Liability Coverage

Personal Injury Coverage

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Add-ons Road-side assistance Engine replacement Nil Depreciation



By Coverage Term

One year

3 Years

5 Years

More than 5 years

By Distribution Channel

Agency

Bank

Brokers and Insurance Marketplaces

Direct

Others

By Vehicle Type

ICE Vehicles Petrol Diesel Other

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid

By Vehicle Application

Personal 2 Wheelers 4 Wheelers

Commercial Passenger Heavy Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

By Vehicle Ownership

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By End-user

Individuals

Businesses Enterprise Logistics Retail Education Energy & Mining Construction Others



By Region

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN

With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

