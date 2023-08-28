Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2032

U.S (New York)-Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Asia Pacific data center power market will grow by 9.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $ 100,625.1 million over 2023-2032, driven by the growing construction of new data centers, the unprecedented rise in power consumption, and a high demand for highly efficient data center power solutions. Highlighted with 36 tables and 72 figures, this 135-page report Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market 2022-2032 by Component (Solutions, Software, Services), Infrastructure (UPS, Generators, Switches & Switchgears, PDUs), Data Center Type (Modular, Colocation, Cloud, Edge, Hyperscale, Micro Mobile), Data Center Tier (I & II, III, IV), Industry Vertical, Data Center Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific data center power market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

By 2026, European ICT Revenue is likely to increase by 1.5% annually, from US$ 1,802,413 Million in 2021 to US$ 1,933,429 Million. The European market has increased by 3.1% annually since 2016. In terms of ICT Revenue in Europe in 2021, Germany came in first place with US$ 339,074 million. Positions 2, 3, and 4 in this ranking were held by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland, respectively. Since 2016, Malta has increased by 16.5% year over year, while Italy ha s decreased by 0.2%.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify data center power market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center Type, Data Center Tier, Industry Vertical, Data Center Size, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Black Box Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schleifenbauer

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corp.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Based on Component

Solutions

o Power Monitoring

o Power Distribution

o Power Backup

o Cabling Infrastructure

Software

Services

o Training and Consulting

o Integration and Deployment

o Support and Maintenance

Based on Infrastructure

UPS Systems

o 500 kVA or below

o 500-1000 kVA

o 1000 kVA or above

Generators

o <1.5 MW

o 1.5-3 MW

o >3 MW

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Other Infrastructure

By Data Center Type

Modular Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers

Edge Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Micro Mobile Data Center

By Data Center Tier

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Energy

Other Industry Verticals

By Data Center Size

Small and Medium Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Infrastructure and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

