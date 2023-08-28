Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market Evolution, Growth Forecasting and Analyzing Trends Until 2030

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the Asia-Pacific Payment Security Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.19% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 13.19 Billion in 2023.

Asia-Pacific payment security technology providers are Visa, Inc., PayPal (Braintree), Cybersource, SISA, etc.

The rise of payments in the digital and mobile channels has led to more sophisticated fraud across the Asia-Pacific region. A 2016 Consumer Fraud Survey showed more than a third of consumers in Australia, India and Singapore have experienced card fraud in the last five years.

The APAC region countries such as India, China and Japan have grown exponentially in the e-commerce domain. Indians have changed the way they transact and the country has become home to estimated 3,000 e-commerce hubs and more than 1,200 rural hubs, 390 export hubs and 2,000 import hubs. The rising demand of e-commerce services has been boosting the growth of payment security market due to the implementations of Europay MasterCard and Visa (EMV).

By solution, the market is segmented into encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention.

By service, the market is segmented into integration services, support services, and consulting services.

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others.

By regions, the market is divided into China, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia Pacific

Key growth factors

Asian governments are promoting developments in card acceptance infrastructure and in turn increasing debit and credit card usage in emerging markets. Branch and ATM growth rates from 20122014 in countries including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong show a fall in the numbers of branches.

Threats and key players

The payment business has become increasingly competitive. Growth in trade and investment flows between Asia and other parts of the world is driving demand for cross-border payments. However, new regulations and compliance requirements along with the current payment infrastructure do not support the more complex and holistic requirements of new regulations.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia Pacific payment security market

2. Market drivers, and challenges in the Asia Pacific payment security market

3. Market trends in Asia Pacific payment security market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia Pacific market segmentation based on type of solution (encryption, tokenization, fraud detection and prevention) – revenue

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia Pacific market segmentation based on End-user (retail, travel and hospitality, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others)  by revenue

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Asia Pacific payment security market by country (China, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia Pacific)  by revenue

7. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Asia Pacific market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

This report covers several key questions related to the Asia-Pacific Payment Security market, including:

What can be expected for the Asia-Pacific Payment Security market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the Asia-Pacific Payment Security market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Asia-Pacific Payment Security market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Asia-Pacific Payment Security by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Asia-Pacific Payment Security market?

