Asia-Pacific Smart Hospital Market Segmentation 2023-2030 Trends, Growth, and Opportunities

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the global Asia-Pacific Smart Hospital Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate of 28.40% and reach a market size of USD 14.59 Billion by 2023.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Philips, SAP, Siemens, Medtronic, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solution etc.

Being the fastest growing region, Asia-Pacific has the major concern about medical services. The smart hospital brings the medical treatments in comparatively cheap expenses in the long run. The Asia-Pacific region has the potential to grow in smart hospital market, having a lot of companies and hospitals taking initiatives to install e-Health concept in their services.

The increased use of mobile devices in the Asia-Pacific region has caused the growth of the market. It helps them to stay connected to the doctors on a real time basis and the patients health can be monitored quickly. Tele-consultation have become popular in countries like China and India, having a huge population and comparatively less number of doctors. It is easier for doctors to follow up and remotely supervise patients using the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) which is growing in this region. Also, countries like India and Taiwan are becoming popular in Europe, North America and rest of the world for outbound medical tourism because of affordable medical expenses.

The Asia-Pacific smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), artificial intelligence (offering and technology). The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, IoT and others. This region includes Japan, China, India and South Korea as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

In the Asia-Pacific region, due to the collaborative working of the government and the private organizations, the smart hospital implementation has become easier. As the mobile devices have become popular, execution of IoT is at its peak. The concept of smart city is pushing the need for having smart hospitals and similar infrastructure in developing countries like India.

Threats and key players

As many countries in this region are in the stage of development, the smart hospital concept is still unaffordable for them. Also, cyber-security is one of the major issues to be concerned about. Cyber-attack is a major threat to smart hospitals.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific smart hospital market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others.

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology.

5. Historical, current and forecasted country wise (Japan, China, India and South Korea) market size data for Japan, China, India and South Korea smart hospital market segmentations by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology).

6. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific smart hospital market.

7. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Asia-Pacific smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology)

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

