Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market Responds to Surging Demand with Projected High Growth Rates from 2023 to 2031 | AlloSource, Anterogen Co. Ltd., Arce Therapeutics

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

According to the report, the Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to experience substantial growth with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% between 2023 and 2031. The market value is anticipated to reach US$ 3,420.05 million by 2031, following a successful revenue performance of US$ 1,453.61 million in 2022.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

AlloSource

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

Arce Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc

Biogend Therapeutics

Biorestorative Therapies Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Limited.

Cellular Biomedicine Group

CORESTEM

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Kangstem Biotech

MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.

Mesoblast Ltd

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Asia Pacific Stem Cell Therapy Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

The Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is segmented based on therapy type, product, cell source, technology, application, and end user.

By Therapy Type segmented, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

By Product segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

By Cell source segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Adipose tissue-derived MSCs

Bone marrow-derived MSCs

Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs

Other Cell Sources

By technology segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

By application segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

By end-user segment, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

Hospitals

Research institutes

Surgical institutes

Others

By country, the Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market is sub-segmented into:

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

