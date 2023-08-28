Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Size 2023: Global Report, Industry, Share And Growth Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) is a sophisticated material handling system that relies on computer-controlled mechanisms to automatically store and retrieve goods from designated storage locations. It consists of high-density storage racks or shelving units that are designed to efficiently store and organize goods. It is designed to handle a high volume of goods and enable fast and accurate storage and retrieval processes. It optimizes space utilization, improves inventory management, increases operational efficiency, and reduces labor costs.

How Big Is the Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market?

The global automated storage and retrieval system market size reached US$ 19.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the increasing adoption of ASRS in numerous warehouses and distribution centers to increase storage density, improve inventory accuracy, and enhance order fulfillment processes represents one of the primary factors fueling the market growth around the world. Besides this, the rising usage of ASRS in the textile industry to streamline inventory management, enable efficient order fulfillment, and support rapid picking and sorting processes is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, the growing need for ASRS in the pharmaceutical sector to ensure accurate inventory control and compliance with regulatory requirements is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising requirement of ASRS in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to reduce human interaction is propelling the growth of the market.

Who Are The Key Players/Companies In The Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market?

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (Kion Group AG), Honeywell International Inc., Kardex Group, Knapp AG, Mecalux S.A., Murata Machinery Ltd., Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd, System Logistics S.p.A. (Krones AG), TGW Logistics Group, Toyota Industries Corporation and Viastore Systems.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Vertical Lift Modules

Carousels Horizontal Carousels Vertical Carousels

Crane-Based

Vertical Buffer Modules

Robotic Shuttles

Floor Robots

Breakup by Load:

Unit-Load ASRS Fixed-Aisle ASRS Movable-Aisle ASRS

Mini-Load ASRS

Micro-Load ASRS

Breakup by Application:

Storage

Order Picking

Kitting

Buffering

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

General Manufacturing

Retail and Warehousing or Logistics

Aviation

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Healthcare and Pharma

Food and Beverage

Postal and Parcel

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

