Automotive Airbag Market size was valued at US$ 12.79 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.11 % through 2022 to 2029, Automotive Airbag Market is reaching nearly US$ 25.10 Bn. by 2029.

Market Overview

Maximize Market Research's Automotive Airbag Market report is the result of in-depth research from both primary and secondary sources. This report delves deep into the dynamic trends, the industry landscape, and all the key aspects of the Automotive Airbag Market.

Automotive Airbag Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The global Automotive Airbag Market report covers everything from who's leading the way to the different ways this market is used. It includes analysis of smaller opportunities within the market and what the competition is up to, including a close look at the key players and their financial standing in the Automotive Airbag Market.

This report uses SWOT analysis to break down the market's strengths and weaknesses.

Automotive Airbag Market Regional Analysis

The report has been segmented into many key countries, including market size, CAGR, import and export of Automotive Airbag Market in the different countries mentioned in the report. The regions and their countries studied are:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico,

Europe- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe,

Asia Pacific- China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Asian Countries, Rest of APAC,

South America- Brazil

Middle East and Africa.

Automotive Airbag Market Segmentation

by Types

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

by Vehicle type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Buses

Trucks

by Module

Inflator or Gas Generator

Air Bag

Automotive Airbag Market Key Players

1. ABC Group

2. AB Tube Processing, Inc.

3. ACS Industries, Inc.

4. Advanced Elastomer Systems

5. Am-Safe Commercial Products

6. Amphenol Corporation

7. Analog Devices, Inc.

8. ARC Automotive, Inc.

9. Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd.

10. Calsonic Kansei

11. China National Bluster (Group) Corporation

12. Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd.

13. Daicel Chemical Industries Ltd.

14. East Joy Long Airbag Motor Co. Ltd.

15. Gaotian (Shanghai) Automobile Safety Device Co., Ltd.

16. Global Tek (wuxi) Co. Ltd.

17. Fujitsu TEN Ltd.

18. Furukawa Electric

19. Hanwha Group

20. Hyosung Corporation

21. Hyundai Mobis

