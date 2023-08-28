Automotive Electric Power Steering Market 2029 | NSK, Nexteer Automotive, ZF TRW Automotive Holdingsoration

The automotive electric power steering market embodies the evolution of steering technology, replacing hydraulic systems with electric assistance that enhances maneuverability, fuel efficiency, and driver comfort. Electric power steering (EPS) systems utilize sensors and electric motors to assist steering inputs, adjusting the level of assistance based on driving conditions. This technology eliminates the need for hydraulic fluids and offers precise control over steering dynamics. The market’s significance lies in its role in improving vehicle handling, reducing driver effort, and enabling advanced driver-assistance features. As vehicle electrification gains momentum, automotive electric power steering becomes an essential enabler of efficient and eco-friendly mobility, aligning with the industry’s pursuit of sustainability and innovation.

Some of the major companies influencing this Automotive Electric Power Steering market include:

JTEKToration

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH

NSK

Nexteer Automotive

ZF TRW Automotive Holdingsoration

Delphi Automotive

China Automotive Systems

Mandooration

Showaoration

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Automotive Electric Power Steering market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, etc. Segmentation helps provide an accurate description of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Column Assist EPS

Single-Pinion Assist EPS

Dual-Pinion Assist EPS

Rack Assist EPS

Market Segmentation: By Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

