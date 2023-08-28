Automotive Plastics Market Preparing for the Future of Market Size Trends and Forecasts for Business Success

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Automotive Plastics Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Automotive Plastics Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

What is the Future Outlook of Automotive Plastics Market?

The future outlook of the Automotive Plastics market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global automotive plastics market size was US$ 24.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive plastics market is forecast to grow to US$ 42.73 by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive plastics are recyclable, sturdy, and scratch-resistant in nature. Moreover, they are synthetic materials, which are abrasion-resistant and efficiently reduce vibration and noise. Moreover, automotive plastics are used in dashboards, seats, body panels, fuel systems, under-bonnet components, bumpers, liquid reservoirs, interior trim, electrical components, exterior trim, lighting, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for lightweight vehicles will primarily fuel the growth of the global automotive plastics market. Further, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing the weight of automobiles will also contribute to the growth of the automotive plastics market during the study period.

A growing range of advancements in automotive plastics will also benefit the overall industry by bringing innumerable opportunities. For instance, the popularity of blended thermoplastic materials, lightweight materials, etc., is growing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, the demand for efficient materials with high heat resistance and mechanical properties is escalating, which will be opportunistic for the overall market. On the contrary, expensive design specifications may limit the growth of the market throughout the study period.

Growing disposable income and rising demand for luxury vehicles will also benefit the global automotive plastics market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive plastics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue. It is majorly owing to the shifting manufacturing bases and rising industrialization in emerging economies. Further, the rapidly rising automotive industry in the region will also contribute to the growth of the global automotive plastics market. The market may witness favorable growth opportunities due to rising emission standards implemented by the authorities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The entire automotive sector witnessed myriad challenges, which resulted in a steep drop in terms of revenue. Due to the pandemic, the demand for automobiles declined drastically, which hampered the growth of the automotive plastics market. Further, the unemployment rate was triggered due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and a wide range of people lost their jobs, which affected their purchasing power. As a result, it impeded the growth of the automotive plastics market. Automotive manufacturers also closed or limited their operations due to the unavailability of laborers and raw materials. Thus, all of these factors impacted the growth of the automotive plastics market.

Competitors in the Market

 BASF SE

 SABIC

 Dow Inc.

 AkzoNobel N.V.

 Covestro AG

 Evonik Industries AG

 Borealis AG

 Royal DSM N.V.

 Magna International, Inc.

 Teijin Limited

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive plastics market segmentation focuses on Materials, End-User, and Region.

By Materials

 Polypropylene (PP)

 Polyurethane (PU)

 Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

 Polyamide (PA)

 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

 Polycarbonate (PC)

 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

 Others

By End-User

 Interior

 Exterior

 Under Bonnet

 Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

