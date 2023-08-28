Automotive Radar Market Current Status and Future Prospects | Robert Bosch, HELLA KGaA, Continental

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Automotive Radar Market Insights, to 2028″ with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Radar market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), HELLA KGaA (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors, (The Netherlands), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC. (United Kingdom), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Valeo S.A. (France), Texas Instruments, Inc (United States)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Automotive Radar market to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Automotive Radar Market Breakdown by Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assist, Other ADAS Applications) by Type (Short Range RADAR (SRR), Mid Range RADAR (MRR), Long Range RADAR (LRR)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Automotive Radar market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.88 Billion at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.07 Billion.

The Automotive Radar market refers to the market for radar systems that are specifically designed and used in automotive applications. These systems use radio waves to detect the presence and distance of objects in the vicinity of a vehicle, and are used in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to improve safety and enhance the driving experience. Automotive radar systems can be categorized into two types: short-range and long-range radar. Short-range radar is used for functions such as blind spot detection, parking assistance, and collision avoidance at low speeds, while long-range radar is used for functions such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking at higher speeds. The market for automotive radar systems is expected to grow due to increasing demand for advanced safety features and autonomous driving technologies in vehicles.

The Study Explore the Product Types of Automotive Radar Market: Short Range RADAR (SRR), Mid Range RADAR (MRR), Long Range RADAR (LRR)

Key Applications/end-users of Automotive Radar Market: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assist, Other ADAS Applications

