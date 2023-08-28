Automotive Steering System Market Future of Market Size Bold Visions and Strategies for Epic Growth

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Automotive Steering System Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally.

What is the Future Outlook of Automotive Steering System Market?

The future outlook of the Automotive Steering System market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global automotive steering system market size was US$ 28.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive steering system market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An automotive steering system is a group of components that work together to control the direction of the vehicle’s movement and help the driver drive vehicle firmly. These components are made of long-lasting materials such as stainless steel, iron, aluminium, copper, magnesium, and so on.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for automobiles will primarily drive the growth of the automotive steering system market during the study period. Furthermore, increasing the production of automobiles will also propel the demand for automotive steering systems during the study period.

The market for automotive steering systems is also driven by the rising disposable income and increasing demand for a luxury vehicle. Further, the demand for lightweight vehicles is growing across the world. In addition to that, rising government regulation to boost the adoption of lightweight vehicles will also benefit the automotive steering system market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is forecast to register a significant growth rate. It is owing to the presence of various developing and developed countries like Japan, India, and China. Further, the rising automobile industry in the region will contribute to the growth of the automotive steering system market during the study period. Increasing population and rising per capita income will also be opportunistic for the automotive steering system market.

Europe is forecast to hold the second-highest share in the automotive steering system market, owing to the stringent regulations by government bodies to curb vehicular pollution. In addition, rising demand for fuel-efficient and light-weight vehicles will also contribute to the growth of the automotive steering system market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire automotive industry experienced a sharp drop in terms of revenue. As a result, it also hampered the growth of the automotive steering system market. The COVID-19 pandemic primarily declined the demand for the automotive steering system market. Further, the manufacturing industries also witnessed various challenges due to the labor shortage and import-export restrictions. As a result, it impeded the demand for automotive steering systems.

Competitors in the Market

 Hyundai Mobis CO. ltd.

 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

 NSK Ltd.

 Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

 Showa Corporation.

 JTEKT

 Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.

 Robert Bosch GmbH

 ThyssenKrupp AG

 Sona Koyo Steering Systems

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive steering system market segmentation focuses on Component, Technology, Vehicle, Pinion Type, and Region.

By Component

 Hydraulic Pump

 Steering Column

 Steering Wheel Speed Sensor

 Electric Motor

By Technology

 Electric Power Steering (EPS)

 Electrically Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

 Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

By Vehicle Type

 Passenger Car (PC)

 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Pinion-Type

 Single

 Dual

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

