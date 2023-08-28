AWS Managed Services Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | Cloudreach, Smartronix, Cloudreach

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AWS Managed Services market to witness a CAGR of 12.06% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global AWS Managed Services Market Breakdown by Type (Advisory Services, Cloud Migration Services, Operations Services, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The AWS Managed Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 313.77 Billion at a CAGR of 12.06% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 243.33 Billion.

AWS Managed Services (AMS) is a suite of services provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers a fully managed infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solution to enterprises. AMS allows organizations to leverage the power and flexibility of AWS while offloading the operational burden of managing the infrastructure and services to AWS experts.

AWS Managed Services market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Advisory Services, segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Growing need for operational proficiency.

AWS Managed Services market – Competition Analysis

The global AWS Managed Services market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Cloudreach. (United Kingdom), Smartronix. (United States), CloudNexa. (United States), Capgemini. (France), Minjar. (India), Ensono. (United States), Onica. (United States), Logicata (United Kingdom), DICEUS (Ukraine), 8K Miles (United States).

AWS Managed Services market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in AWS Managed Services market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Growing advancement in technology.

What key data is demonstrated in this AWS Managed Services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the AWS Managed Services market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the AWS Managed Services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of AWS Managed Services market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of AWS Managed Services Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– AWS Managed Services Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– AWS Managed Services Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– AWS Managed Services Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– AWS Managed Services Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– AWS Managed Services Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

