Ayurvedic Market Growth Insight, Forecast, Trends, and Outlook 2029

Ayurvedic Market Overview:

MMR delivers a report for the Ayurvedic Market, encompassing multiple segments that pertain to general business data and industry future trends, all backed by meticulous assessment and analysis. Employing both primary and secondary data, the researcher has utilized top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast data for the specified timeframe (2023-2029). This research methodology has been employed to scrutinize the global Ayurvedic demand, and these findings have been systematically documented within this report.

Ayurvedic Market Value :

Ayurvedic Market was worth US$ 10.21 Bn. in 2022 and overall revenue is anticipated to rise at a rate of 15.63% from 2023 to 2029, reaching almost US$ 28.21 Bn in 2029.

Ayurvedic Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

In the Ayurvedic report, the projection period spans from 2023 to 2029, with the base year being 2022. The research encompasses a comprehensive examination of the Ayurvedic industry, along with a thorough market segmentation analysis. Historical market dynamics are also analyzed within the report, facilitating clients in drawing parallels between past trends and current market situations, while also spotlighting the contributions of key players. The competitive landscape section delves into various growth strategies pursued by prominent players. The updates featured in this section provide insightful perspectives across different phases, enabling stakeholders to stay abreast of industry developments and participate in economic dialogues. The competitive scenario encompasses press releases and news from companies engaged in activities such as M&A, agreements, collaborations & partnerships, new product launches & development, investments & funding, as well as awards, recognition, & expansions.

Ayurvedic Market Regional Insights

The different section on regional segmentation gives the regional aspects of the global Ayurvedic Market. This chapter describes the regulatory landscape that is expected to impact the market. It highlights the political landscape in the market and forecasts its influence on the Ayurvedic market globally. The presence and availability of global brands with the challenges they confront due to severe competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade channels, are all taken into account. The Ayurvedic report covers the five regions and their country-wise distribution are:

North America – (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe – (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, CIS Countries, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific – (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa – (South Africa, GCC Countries, Nigeria, Egypt, and Rest of ME&A)

South America – (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Ayurvedic Market Segmentation:

by Mode of sales

Retail Sale

Online Sale

by Product

Personal Care Products

Hair Care & Fragrances

Skin Care

Oral Care

Make-Up

Healthcare Products

Ayurvedic Medicines

Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

The market is divided into sub-segments based on product including Personal Care Products, Healthcare Products, Ayurvedic Medicines, Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements. Because of growing consumer awareness of personal care products, shifting consumption and lifestyle trends, and stronger purchasing power among women, the personal care industry is currently driving the worldwide ayurvedic market. because established Ayurvedic manufacturing facilities are present.

by Application

Cancer Treatments

Respiratory Disorders

Mental Health

Nervous System Disorders

Diabetes

Skin Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Direct Selling

Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Internet Retailing

Departmental Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Supermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Direct Selling, Beauty Salons, Specialty Stores, Internet Retailing, Departmental Stores, and Other Distribution Channels are the sub-segments of the market based on the distribution channel. The supermarket segment will hold the largest market share during the anticipated time frame. Supermarkets are companies that generate revenue by offering clients a variety of Ayurvedic goods and services. They satisfy the demand that a supply chain has identified.

Ayurvedic Key players:

1. Zandu Pharmaceuticals Works Ltd

2. WELEX Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

3. Lotus Herbals

4. Khadi Natural

5. Surya Herbal Limited

6. Maxcure Nutracedics Ltd.

7. Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd.

8. AVA Products & Services

9. Vicco Laboratories

10.Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

11.Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

12.Forest Essentials

13.Dabur India Ltd.

14.The Himalaya Drug Company

15.Patanjali Ayurved Limited

16.Hamdard Laboratories

17.Emami Ltd.

18.Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

19.BACFO Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

20.Charak Pharma

21.Ayurvedic LifeStyles Inc.

