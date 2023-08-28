Benzoates (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Benzoate) Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2031

As a final result of the Russia-Ukraine warfare and COVID-19, the world financial system will recover, and the world Benzoates (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Benzoate) Market dimension will extend to USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2023 with a CAGR estimated to generate a lot of income until 2031. In accordance with this, the patron receives giant know-how on the enterprise and association from the past, present, and future perspectives, permitting them to make investments cash and install assets wisely. This lookup file additionally consists of up-to-date evaluation and forecasts for a number of market segments and all geographical regions. Benzoates (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Benzoate) Market Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Benzoates (sodium benzoate, potassium benzoate, calcium benzoate, magnesium benzoate, etc.) are salts of benzoic acid. As the most commonly used benzoate salts, sodium benzoate and potassium benzoate are best known as preservatives used in processed foods and beverages to extend shelf life. World consumption of benzoates is forecast to grow at an average annual rate of 5.10% during 2020-2026, driven by increased spending in personal care products, processed foods, and ready-to-drink beverages in emerging markets.

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

The benzoates market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Benzoate, Other Benzoates. By application, the benzoates market is classified into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial, Textile. On the basis of region, the benzoates industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Eastman Chemical Company

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

FBC Industries, Inc.

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited (GBL)

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Jiangsu Shunfeng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Liaoning Huayi Chemical Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Fengtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Tongtaiweirun Food Science Tech Co., Ltd.

Swastik Industries

Tengzhou Tengbao Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tengzhou Zhongzheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Velsicol Chemical LLC

Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd.

By Product:

Sodium Benzoate

Potassium Benzoate

Other Benzoates

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Industrial

Textile

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global benzoates market.

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global benzoates market.

To classify and forecast global benzoates market based on product, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global benzoates market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global benzoates market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global benzoates market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global benzoates market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

