Biodegradable Polymer Market Actual Need Outlook, Supportive Judgment 2031

Recent scrutiny of the “ Biodegradable Polymer Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

What is the Future Outlook of Biodegradable Polymer Market?

The future outlook of the Biodegradable Polymer market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global biodegradable polymer market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global biodegradable polymer market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biodegradable polymers are polymers (plastics) derived from fossil fuels that decompose to develop carbon dioxide and water through a natural and artificial process.

Factors Influencing the Market

Biodegradable polymers find a wide range of applications across various end-use verticals, such as healthcare, agriculture, consumer goods, etc. Thus, these factors will contribute to the growth of the global biodegradable polymers market during the forecast period.

Growing income, majorly in developing economies, will contribute to the growth of the global biodegradable polymers market during the forecast period. In addition, the fact that these polymers are used in a variety of healthcare applications, such as surgical sutures, tissue regeneration, wound dressings, and enzyme immobilization will pave the path for market growth. Apart from that, growing healthcare expenditure across the world will contribute to the growth of the global biodegradable polymers market during the study period.

Growing emphasis by government bodies to reduce plastic waste and recycle plastic products will also escalate the demand for biodegradable polymer during the study period. On the contrary, high manufacturing costs for biodegradable polymers may restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly surged health consciousness among people. The demand for efficient biodegradable products is steeply increasing to save the environment and limit the hazardous effects of non-biodegradable plastic. As a result, it will bring potential growth opportunities for the biodegradable polymers market during the study period. However, the flagging of R&D activities due to sudden economic disruptions negatively affected the global biodegradable polymer market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to hold the largest share in the global biodegradable polymers market in terms of region. The growth of this market is attributed to growing technological advancements, rising consumer awareness, and increasing government initiatives to surge the adoption of renewable polymers across all industries. Further, growing consumer inclination towards environment-friendly packaging and products will benefit this regional biodegradable polymer market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific biodegradable polymer market is forecast to register a significant growth rate, owing to the growing population and rising healthcare expenditure in the region. Further, the rising employment rate will also increase the demand for efficient consumer goods. Thus, it will offer ample growth opportunities for the biodegradable polymers market. In addition, growing concerns over the hazardous impact of non-biodegradable plastic in the region will also benefit the biodegradable polymers market in the region.

Competitors in the Market

 Novamont S.p. A.

 BASF SE

 Rodenburg Polymers

 Total Corbion PLA bv

 Bio-On

 Plantic Technologies

 Danimer Scientific

 Mitsubishi Chemical

 Toray Industries

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global biodegradable polymer market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product

 Starch-based Plastics

 Polylactic Acid

 Polyhydroxy Alkenoates

 Polyesters,

 Cellulose Derivatives

By End-user

 Agriculture

 Consumer Goods

 Packaging

 Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

