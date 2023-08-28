Blockchain In Retail Market Report 2023: Global Share, Industry, Trends And Growth Forecast By 2028

Industry Overview of Blockchain In Retail Market

Blockchain in retail refers to decentralized and distributed ledger technology (DLT) that relies on cryptography to record digital transactions in the retail industry. It can improve inventory management by providing real-time visibility of inventory levels and movements to reduce the risk of overstocking or stockouts and improves overall inventory efficiency. It can also help reduce transaction costs and enhance cross-border transactions. It can enable retailers to gather and analyze customer data more effectively, which provides valuable insights into consumer preferences and behaviors. It can be utilized to facilitate faster and more secure payment and settlement processes.

How big is the Blockchain In Retail Market?

The global blockchain in retail market size reached US$ 370.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,681.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 54% during 2023-2028.

Don’t Miss Out: Secure Your Competitive Edge by Downloading a Sample Report Copy Today: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-in-retail-market/requestsample

What Are the Growth Prospects and Trends in The Blockchain In Retail Industry?

The increasing adoption of transparent transactions in the retail industry to build trust between suppliers, companies, and customers represents one of the primary factors fostering the market growth around the world. In addition, the rising use of blockchain in retail to streamline inventory management by providing accurate and up-to-date records of inventory levels, which reduces the risk of overstocking and stockouts, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing adoption of blockchain in retail to provide retailers with real time data on sales, inventory, and customer behavior, which enable faster decision making and strategic planning, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Solution:

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Enterprise Social Collaboration

Project and Team Management

Document Management System

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sectors

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Reply, SAP SE, Sofocle Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Group).

Just Released: Our Latest Market Research Report is Now Available. Explore the Table of Contents (TOC) & List of Figures to Gain Insights into the Industry: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5844&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800