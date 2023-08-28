Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Extensive Growth Prospects at an Unstoppable Rate

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Latest Research Report provides an up-to-date analysis of the growth opportunities and trends in the market’s development up to 2030. With a focus on the Blockchain in Supply Chain market, this report offers a thorough examination of the factors driving market growth as well as the restraints influencing its progress. By employing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape. It equips companies with valuable insights and data to make informed decisions about their business strategies and identify potential areas for growth. Ask for Sample Report

The global Blockchain in supply chain market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate of 87.0%, and reach a market size of USD 3,314.6 Million by 2023. North America is expected to dominate the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market during the forecast period.

A Blockchain is a distributed digital ledger. It records transactions in a series of blocks. It exists in multiple copies, spread over multiple computers, which are called anodes. The ledger is secure because every new block of transactions is linked again to previous blocks in such a way that tampering with it is practically impossible. As it is decentralized, it does not depend on any single entity (Eg:Bank) for safekeeping. The nodes connected to the Blockchain network get updated versions of the ledger as new transactions are carried out.

An increasing need for supply chain transparency and increasing demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Supply chains across industries and countries will be reimagined, improved, and disrupted by Blockchain technology. Now, there are safer and more efficient ways to connect with business partners and also to track and exchange any type of asset. The ability to use Blockchain technology to create the next generation of digital supply chain networks and platforms will be central to the success of business.

Based on type of industry, the market is segmented into private, public and consortiums; based on the application of the industry, the market is categorized into contract management, payment system, procurement, provenance, ownership transfer, asset tracking and inventory control. Moreover based on the protocols of the industry it is divided into bitcoin, ethereum, ripple consensus network, hyperledger, R3 corda, symbiont, distributed ledgers and others.

The segmentation is also based on the types of industries involved and the market is categorized into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and others. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size, in order to understand the potential for growth and scope.

Key growth factors

Blockchain transactions have become more flexible and many manual tasks are carried out automatically using smart contracts. Some of the major factors which are driving the market growth are raising cryptocurrency market capital, initial coin offering (ICO) and faster transactions.

The technology ensures enhanced transparency for consumers in the supply chain. It allows the consumers to trace and give an assurance of origin in the trade.

Threats and key players

Although the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market is expected to have a positive growth globally, still, there are still a few threats to the market. The market constraints involves threat to personal information and high diagnostic cost as a barrier. Blockchain technology has often been compromised, resulting in the theft of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies. The potential risk of hardware or software failure can be another risk in the supply chain. Lack of awareness about the Blockchain and higher cost of investments can restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The Blockchain market ecosystem comprises vendors, such as Abra, AlphaPoin, Bitfury Group Limited, Bloq, BTL Group Ltd, Coinbase, Digital Asset Holding LLC, Ethereum Foundation, Guardtime, Internation Machine Business Corporation, IBM, Blockcypher, Inc., Microsoft, Primechain Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Skuchain, Romit and Provenance Ltd, among others.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

