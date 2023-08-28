Blood Culture Tests Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2029.

Blood Culture Tests Market Report Overview:

The Blood Culture Tests market report includes the growth drivers, major restraints, upcoming challenges and prevailing opportunities in the global market.

Blood Culture Tests Market Dynamics: Nosocomial infections, or bloodstream infections contracted in hospitals, are one of the leading causes of death in the globe. In the US alone, there are more than 255,000 instances of BSIs that are hospital-acquired each year. Each year, bloodstream infections impact about 33 million people worldwide, including 6.1 million fatalities, 3 million neonatal deaths, and 1.2 million cases of sepsis. In Eastern African countries, bloodstream infections are known to impact anywhere between 11% and 28% of patients.

Blood Culture Tests Market Report Scope:

The Blood Culture Tests market has undergone analysis on a global, regional, and country level, with a detailed breakdown into segments and regions. The report furnishes a thorough examination of the Blood Culture Tests market dynamics, encompassing drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, rendering it a valuable resource for investors. The competitive landscape section encapsulates insights into mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures within the Blood Culture Tests industry.

Estimating the Blood Culture Tests market size utilized a bottom-up approach. Key players in the Blood Culture Tests market were identified through secondary research, and their revenues were ascertained via both primary and secondary research. Secondary research involved scrutinizing annual and financial reports from prominent manufacturers, while primary research entailed interviews with influential opinion leaders and Blood Culture Tests industry experts, including skilled frontline personnel, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals. Additionally, SWOT analysis was employed to outline the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key players in the Blood Culture Tests industry.

Blood Culture Tests Market Regional Analysis:

This section of the report includes government initiatives in each region that contributes to global Blood Culture Tests market growth. The Blood Culture Tests market report includes a geographic condition of the market, market size and share as well as in-depth research into the business network structure, opportunities, and news updates. The report includes all the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Blood Culture Tests Market Segmentation:

by Product

1.Consumables

1.2 Bacterial Infections

2.2 Fungal Infections

3.3 Mycobacterial Infections

4.4 Assay, Kits, and Reagents

5.5 Blood Culture Accessories

6.6 Blood Culture Media

1.2.3Aerobic

1.2.3 Anaerobic

2.2.3Fungi/Yeast

3.4.5 Others

2.Instrumentso Bacterial Infections

2.1 Fungal Infections

2.2Mycobacterial Infections

3.3Automated Blood Culture Systems

4.4Laboratory Equipment

1.2.3 Incubators

2.3.4 Colony counters

3.4.5 Microscopes

5.6.7 Gram stainers

3.Software & Services

3.1 Bacterial Infections

3.2 Fungal Infections

3.3 Mycobacterial Infections

The greatest revenue-generating segment of the blood culture tests market in 2022, according to product, was accounted for by consumables, assay, kits, reagents, and other accessories for diagnostics applications. Consumables are still another important aspect driving the segment’s growth, frequently purchasing them is one such factor. The instruments industry is anticipated to expand significantly over the course of the projected period as a result of product advancements. Automated systems, incubators, colony counters, microscopes, and gramme strainers are frequently used in hospitals and other diagnostic labs.

To meet consumer demand, businesses that offer diagnostic services are focusing on developing cutting-edge products. For instance, the leading diagnostics company BioMérieux reported in July that its cutting-edge VIRTUO gadget, a solution for continuous monitoring of blood culture for microbiological.

by Technique

1.Conventional

2. Automated

The market is separated into traditional and automated categories according to technique. In 2022, pathology laboratories and independent clinical laboratories had the most revenue-generating category due to the broad usage of the traditional technique by hospitals. The automated blood culture technique industry is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the projected period due to technological advancements, including faster and more accurate results and higher R&D spending by manufacturers for new product development. The development of cutting-edge testing tools and supplies for its customers is one of the company’s top focuses. For instance, Becton, Dickinson, and Company unveiled the BD BACTEC FX40 Blood Culture System with the BD Epicentre Microbiology Data Management System in June. the U.S., China, Japan, India,

by Technology

1.Culture-based Technology

2. Proteomic technology

3.Molecular Technology

1.2 PCR

2.2 Microarray

3.3 PNA-FISH

Depending on the available technology, the market is split into culture-based, molecular, and proteomic categories. In 2022, the technology market sector based on culture held the most sales market share. This is due to the widespread usage of this technology in numerous laboratories, including hospital, reference, pathology, and doctor’s office laboratories. Throughout the forecast period, molecular technology is anticipated to have the highest CAGR. Due to rising R&D costs for manufacturers and an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, there is a demand for quick diagnostic techniques for detecting bacterial or fungal infections in blood.

Due to rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies including microarray, PCR, and Peptide Nucleic Acid—Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (PNA-FISH), the market is anticipated to expand. The technological section for PNA-FISH.

by Application

1. Bacterial Infections

2. Fungal Infections

3. Mycobacterial Infections

In accordance with the application, blood culture tests are used to identify bacteria that spread into the blood in a number of disorders, such as osteomyelitis, meningitis, pneumonia, kidney infection, and sepsis. They can also be used to find mycobacterial and fungal infections. The most common cause of BSI and other infections is bacterial infection, hence in terms of market share and revenue in 2018, the bacterial infections category dominated. The segment is also predicted to have the highest CAGR over the course of the forecast period. Rising healthcare awareness and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries like South Africa, Tanzania, China, India, and Argentina are expected to propel the segment’s expansion. These countries’ governments are aiming to provide better medical facilities and diagnostic equipment, which promotes adoption.

by End-Use

1.Hospital Laboratories

2.Reference Laboratories

3.Others

Hospital laboratories accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2018 based on End-Use. This is brought on by a rise in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). According to the WHO, developing countries have an intensive care unit (ICU) infection rate that is two to three times greater than that of industrialised countries. Urinary tract infections (UTIs) and wounds from surgical sites are included in this rate. Over 8,000 patients in Canada lose their lives to illnesses they contracted in hospitals each year.

Hospital laboratories are also predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. Growing public awareness of healthcare issues and preventative measures done by the government and non-governmental organisations are the main factors driving the development.

Blood Culture Tests Market Key Players:

1. Becton

2. Dickinson and Company

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

4. bioMérieux SA

5. Luminex Corporation

6. Danaher Corporation

7. Bruker Corporation

8. IRIDICA

9. Roche Diagnostics

10.T2 Biosystems

11.Anaerobe Systems

12.OpGen

13.Meditech Technologies India Private Limited

14.Carl Zeiss AG

15.Nikon Corporation

16.BINDER GmbH

17.Biobase Biotech

18.Scenker Biological Technology Co.

19.Bulldog Bio

20.Axiom Laboratories

21.HiMedia Laboratories

