Body Temperature Monitoring Market Size, Demand, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Body Temperature Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global body temperature monitoring market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Body temperature monitoring assists healthcare professionals in accessing acute illness, antigenic responses, infection, and inflammation among patients. It is performed by placing thermometers on different body areas, such as the rectum, oral cavity, armpit, ear, and forehead. As it is easy to use, convenient, accurate, and safe, its demand is escalating across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/body-temperature-monitoring-market/requestsample

Body Temperature Monitoring Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and viral infections among the masses, along with the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing such ailments, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, key players are introducing wearable devices for continuous monitoring of body temperature. Apart from this, due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the need for non-contact temperature assessment devices in commercial complexes, such as shopping malls, schools, restaurants, theatres, and stores, for minimizing the risk of transmitting the infection.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company

A&D Company Limited

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Easywell Biomedicals Inc.

Hicks Thermometers India Limited

Hillrom Holdings Inc.

Microlife Corporation

Omron Corporation

Terumo Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Offering, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Contact Thermometers Disposable Thermometers Infrared Ear Thermometers Digital thermometers Mercury Thermometers IR Temporal Artery Thermometers Others

Non-contact Thermometers

Breakup by Type:

Rectum

Oral Cavity

Ear

Arm Pits

Others

Breakup by End Users:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Users

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4327&flag=F

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

Financial Fraud Detection Software Market

Blood Purification Equipment Market

Offshore Mooring Systems Market

Premium Bottled Water Market

Smart Antenna Market

Offshore Mooring Systems Market

Premium Bottled Water Marke8

Smart Antenna Market

Freeze-Drying Equipment Market

E-Liquid Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal