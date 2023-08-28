Building Energy Modelling Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Johnson Controls, Cisco

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “Building Energy Modelling Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Building Energy Modelling market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls, Cisco, Emerson Electric Co, ABB Ltd, Accenture, Honeywell International Inc.

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Building Energy Modelling market to witness a CAGR of 4.36% during forecast period of 2023-2028. United States Building Energy Modelling Market Breakdown by Application (Architectural Design, HVAC Design and Operation, Building Performance Rating, Building Stock Analysis, Others) by Type (Software, Services) by End Users (Residential, Commercial) by Distribution Channel (Healthcare, Education, Government, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Others) and by Geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest). The Building Energy Modelling market size is estimated to increase by USD 549.63 Million at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1884.56 Million.

Building energy modeling (BEM) is the practice of using computer-based simulations to analyze and optimize the energy performance of buildings. It involves creating virtual models of buildings and assessing their energy consumption, efficiency, and environmental impact.

Market Drivers

Energy cost savings and operational efficiency

Market Trend

Increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings

Opportunities

Expansion of the green building market

Market Challenges:

Accurate data collection and validation for energy modeling

Market Restraints:

High initial investment and cost of energy modeling software and training

Major Highlights of the Building Energy Modelling Market report released by HTF MI



United States Building Energy Modelling Market Breakdown by Application (Architectural Design, HVAC Design and Operation, Building Performance Rating, Building Stock Analysis, Others) by Type (Software, Services) by End Users (Residential, Commercial) by Distribution Channel (Healthcare, Education, Government, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Others) and by Geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Building Energy Modelling matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the Building Energy Modelling report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

