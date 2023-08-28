Cannabis Testing Market Future of Mobile Research Innovations and Trends

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Cannabis Testing Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Cannabis Testing Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

The global cannabis testing market was US$ 1,221.4 million in 2021. The global cannabis testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,001.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabis testing is the process of analysing the samples through cannabis. These samples are used to detect the THC, CBD, terpene levels, and other contaminants in solvents, mold, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for cannabis legalization is the primary factor driving the growth of the cannabis testing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising pharmaceutical segment and increasing adoption of cannabis for making novel drugs will also drive the cannabis testing market forward.

Growing investments in the pharmaceuticals segment are expected to benefit the cannabis testing market. On the contrary, high start-up costs may limit the industry growth during the forecast period.

The growing range of technological advancements is expected to escalate the market growth during the study period. For instance, Perkin Elmer unveiled its ONE Pesticide420 CRM reagent and Consumable Kit specifically designed for cannabis & hemp testing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic increased investments in the pharmaceutical segment. As a result, it emerged as an opportunity for the cannabis testing market. However, the fact that the overall focus of the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment shifted towards COVID-19 testing hampered the growth of the global cannabis testing market. Moreover, industry players also experienced a significant decline in sales, which in turn hampered the growth of the global cannabis testing market.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific cannabis testing market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the recent legalization of cannabis for medical and therapeutic use, which will surge the use of cannabis testing in the coming years. Furthermore, the region is home to one of the prominent medical sectors, which will be opportunistic for the cannabis testing market during the forecast period.

In addition to that, the growing adoption of the LIMS technique to improve the transparency of lab work status will contribute to the growth of the cannabis testing market. The high population of the region and rising prevalence of diseases will escalate the cannabis testing market growth in the coming years. In addition, the LIMS technique declines costs and enhances efficiency by offering flexibility to accommodate new requirements. Thus, all of these aforementioned factors will drive the Asia-Pacific cannabis testing market forward.

Competitors in the Market

 Restek Corporation

 SC Laboratories

 Shimadzu Corporation

 Steep Hill

 Agilent Technologies Inc.

 Danaher Corporation

 Merck KGAA

 PerkinElmer

 Thermo Fisher Scientific

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global cannabis testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Test Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

 Instruments

 Consumables

 Software

By Test Type Outlook

 Heavy metal testing

 Microbial analysis

 Potency testing

 Residual screening

 Others

By End-Users Outlook

 Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

 Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

