Carbonated Beverages Market Key Players to Watch in Booming Forecast

Carbonated Beverages Market Latest Research Report provides an up-to-date analysis of the growth opportunities and trends in the market's development up to 2030. With a focus on the Carbonated Beverages market, this report offers a thorough examination of the factors driving market growth as well as the restraints influencing its progress. By employing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape.

The growth of the carbonated beverages market is expected to be moderate, since the industry has matured in most of the regions across the world. The market is expected to reach a value of approximately USD 412.5 Billion by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the 2018-2023 period.

Type segment insights:

Type-wise, the standard category of sodas is the carbonated soft drink flavor, which has the biggest market share. However, with increasing awareness about the harmful effects of high sugar intake, consumers have started to decrease their soda consumption and shifted to diet and lower calorie variants of the same. Therefore, the share of diet carbonated drinks is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period. Fruit-flavored carbonated drinks are also very popular, with continued demand for flavors like lime-lemon and orange as refreshing drinks.

Sales channel segment insights:

Among the various sales channels for carbonated soft drinks, the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and general merchandisers segment dominated the market with a 40% share in 2018. However, it is expected to lose some ground to channels like food service and drinking establishments, convenience stores and gas stations, as well as online grocery shopping portals. The rising demand for high value, naturally-made soft drinks in exotic flavors, is expected to drive the inclusion of such premium drinks in the menus of restaurants across the world.

Regional insights:

North America is leading the way with regard to health consciousness, with many soft drink manufacturers participating in aggressive innovation in the low-sugar and no-calorie segment of the carbonated beverages market. Europe held approximately 34% of the global market in 2018, followed by the North American region with a 28% share. In the North American and European regions, the sale of carbonated beverages has experienced slower growth. Nonetheless, sales values have increased, especially in Europe, owing to the increased sale of premium and high-value products. Asia-Pacific, experiencing high urbanization, is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR (5.8%) during the forecasted period. The Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets too are poised for growth.

Companies covered:

1. The Coca-Cola Company

2. PepsiCo Inc.

3. Dr Pepper Snapple

4. Cott Corporation

5. Asahi Soft Drinks

6. National Beverage Corp.

7. F&N Foods

8. Britvic PLC

9. Parle Agro

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

