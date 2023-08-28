Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Emerging Trends, Company Profile, Historical Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Forecast 2031

As a final result of the Russia-Ukraine warfare and COVID-19, the world financial system will recover, and the world Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market dimension will extend to USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2023 with a CAGR estimated to generate a lot of income until 2031. In accordance with this, the patron receives giant know-how on the enterprise and association from the past, present, and future perspectives, permitting them to make investments cash and install assets wisely. This lookup file additionally consists of up-to-date evaluation and forecasts for a number of market segments and all geographical regions. Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market size was valued at $1,333.57 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,793.04 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.32% from 2020 to 2026.Carboxymethyl cellulose is used in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper making, household care, and others. Demand for healthy food and beverage products, expansion in global pharmaceuticals markets are major drivers increasing demand for CMC in the next five years.

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is an anionic, water-soluble polymer derived from cellulose that features unique properties of outstanding adherence, water absorption, and water retention. CMC is produced commercially in a two-stage process consisting of a mercerization stage followed by an etherification stage. It is commercially sold as sodium salt and scientifically known as sodium carboxymethylcellulose (Na-CMC).

The carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Highly Purified CMC, Technical Grade CMC. By application, the carboxymethyl cellulose market is classified into Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Paper, Household & Home Care, Textile, Paints & Coatings. On the basis of region, the carboxymethyl cellulose industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

CP Kelco ApS

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Inc.

Lamberti S.p.A.

Daicel Corporation

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Qumica Amtex, S.A.

DKS Co., Ltd.

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Shandong Yiteng New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Landu New Material Co.,Ltd.

Changzhou Guoyu Environmental S&T CO., Ltd.

By Product:

Highly Purified CMC

Technical Grade CMC

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paper

Household & Home Care

Textile

Paints & Coatings

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

To classify and forecast global carboxymethyl cellulose market based on product, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of carboxymethyl cellulose

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to carboxymethyl cellulose

