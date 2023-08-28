China Nutritional Supplement Market Trends: Analysis and Forecast for the Next Half-Decade

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the China Nutritional Supplement Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The nutritional supplement market in China is expected to reach USD 40 Billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 14%.

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness.

According to a report issued by the consulting firm Roland Berger, China may soon overtake the U.S.A. as the most significant nutritional supplement market in the world.

China nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanical supplements .By type of end users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Vitamin supplements grab the highest market revenue among nutritional ingredients due to increasing interest in prenatal and infants supplements.

Key growth factors

Increasing health-conscious behaviour, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, the countrys growing per capita GDP, shifting trend towards preventive healthcare, use of botanicals due to their medicinal benefits and growth in e-commerce have contributed to the demand for nutritional products.

Threats and key players

Stringent regulatory frameworks, regarding registration of the products under China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), competition from the local brands are some of the challenges.

The key players operating in the nutritional supplement market are Swisse, Blackmores, Amway Corporation, Abbott Nutritionals, Nestle Nutritionals and Nu Skin.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the nutritional supplement market in China.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the nutritional supplement market in China.

3. Market trends in the nutritional supplement market in China.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of ingredients (vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanicals supplements).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for segments based on type of end users (infants and adults).

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of the major companies operating in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

