Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market Breakdown by Application (Revenue Management, Wealth Management System, Account Management, Customer Management, Others) by Type (Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Hybrid Clouds) by Service Models (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market size is estimated to increase by USD 74.39 Billion at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 405.65 Billion.

Cloud computing in retail banking refers to the use of cloud-based services, such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS), to provide banking services to retail customers. In this model, the banks outsource the management of their computing resources and applications to a third-party cloud service provider, which enables them to offer services such as online banking, mobile banking, and other digital services. The use of cloud computing in retail banking can help banks to improve their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their customer experience. However, it also poses some risks, such as data security and compliance issues, which need to be carefully managed.

Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Public Clouds segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the .

Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market – Competition Analysis

The global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Adobe (United States), Alphabet (United States), Amazon (United States), Ellie Mae (United States), IBM (United States), Infosys (India), Intuit (United States), Medidata (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States).

Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market – Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by The Emergence of Open and Digital-only Banking Solutions.

What key data is demonstrated in this Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cloud Computing in Retail Banking market players



