CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Sony, Panasonic, Galaxy Core

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Galaxy Core Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Omni Vision Technologies Inc. (US), Samsung electronics (South Korea), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Teledyne e2v (United Kingdom), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Onsemi (United States), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), SmartSens Technology (China).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors market to witness a CAGR of 9.64% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market Breakdown by Application (Marine, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aviation, Digital Photography, Others) by Type (Active Pixel Sensor, Passive Pixel Sensor, CMOS Sensor IC) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.5 Billion at a CAGR of 9.64% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 26.1 Billion.

CMOS stands for Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor and is a type of image sensor that uses a combination of metal-oxide-semiconductor technology to create an electronic image. CMOS image sensors are typically less expensive and consume less power than other types of image sensors, making them a popular choice in many consumer and industrial applications.

Market Drivers

Advancements in technology: Technological advancements in CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors have led to improved image quality, faster readout speeds, higher resolution, and reduced noise. These improvements have led to increased demand for these sensors in va

Market Trend

Increasing demand for high-speed and high-resolution sensors: The need for high-speed and high-resolution sensors is increasing in applications such as industrial inspection, automotive imaging, and security cameras. This trend is driving the development

Opportunities

CMOS and sCMOS (scientific CMOS) image sensors are widely used in various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace, among others. The market for these sensors is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to

Global CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors Market Breakdown by Application (Marine, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aviation, Digital Photography, Others) by Type (Active Pixel Sensor, Passive Pixel Sensor, CMOS Sensor IC) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensors market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

