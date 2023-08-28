Coating Equipment Market Size 2023: Industry Outlook, Trends And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Coating Equipment Market

Coating equipment refers to a diverse range of machines and tools used in the application of coatings, films, or protective layers onto various surfaces. It consists of spray guns, dip coaters, roll coaters, and vacuum coaters. It plays a vital role in achieving high-quality and consistent results, minimizing waste, and reducing production time. It is widely employed across numerous industries, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and manufacturing.

How Big Is the Coating Equipment Market?

The global coating equipment market size reached US$ 20.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

Coating equipment is used in the automotive industry to apply paint and protective coatings on various parts, such as vehicle bodies, bumpers, wheels, and engine components, to enhance aesthetics and provide corrosion resistance. Along with this, the increasing inclination towards luxury vehicles represents one of the primary factors fostering the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising adoption of coating equipment in the aerospace industry to apply specialized coatings on aircraft components, such as wings, fuselage, and engine parts, for protection against extreme environmental conditions and to reduce aerodynamic drag is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the growing utilization of coating equipment in the construction industry for building materials like steel, concrete, and wood to enhance durability, weather resistance, and aesthetics is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global coating equipment market based on based on product, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product:

Powder Coating Equipment

Liquid Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Wholesale Distributor

Retail Distributor

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are Anest Iwata Corporation, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Castolin Eutectic, Graco Inc., Hydromer, IHI Corporation, J. Wagner GmbH, Larius S.r.l, Nordson Corporation, OC Oerlikon, Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (Linde plc) and Samvardhana Motherson Group.

