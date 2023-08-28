Defibrillators Market Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook, Future Plans and Forecast to 2029

Defibrillators Market size was valued at USD 11.17 Bn. in 2022 and the total Defibrillators revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 20.03 Bn.

Defibrillators Market Report Overview:

The aim of MMR’s Defibrillators Market report is to assist clients in making informed business decisions. This involves identifying areas that require improvement, recognizing already successful sectors, and aiding newcomers in navigating and establishing a competitive presence. Additionally, the report sheds light on the existing challenges within the Defibrillators market, thereby increasing market players’ awareness of potential hurdles.

Defibrillators Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of trends, forecasts, and monetary aspects within the Defibrillators industry. It delves into a detailed examination of segments and sub-segments within both global and regional Defibrillators markets. Employing a bottom-up approach, the report provides a nuanced understanding of Defibrillators market size estimations.

The Defibrillators Market report encompasses essential details of key market participants and new entrants, including services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. It presents demand projections, market trends, and in-depth exploration of micro and macro factors that drive and constrain Defibrillators market growth. The report integrates qualitative and quantitative methods, employing research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces to analyze the Defibrillators market. This comprehensive analysis identifies significant upcoming developments poised to impact Defibrillators market demand throughout the forecast period.

Defibrillators Market Dynamics

Globally, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality. 17.9 million deaths from CVD were reported globally in 2022, making up 32% of all fatalities. More than 75% of CVD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Over 390,000 people experienced a sudden cardiac arrest in the United States alone in 2018. In the US, those aged 75 and older account for about 65% of CVD fatalities, followed by people aged 55 to 74 (29%), and people aged 35 to 54 (6%). Defibrillators are therefore more important because they help those who are at a high risk of cardiac arrest survive.

Defibrillators Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Defibrillators market report is segmented into following regions:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Defibrillators Market Segmentation:

With the largest market share in 2022, the hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers sector led the defibrillators market. At the end of the projected period, this segment is anticipated to continue to rule. The bulk of implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) procedures are carried out at medical facilities such hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers. Intensive care units (ICUs), critical care units (CCUs), and emergency rooms frequently have defibrillators on hand.

ICDs, manual external defibrillators, and AEDs are the most frequently used defibrillators in these hospitals. Despite the fact that manual defibrillators are preferred and frequently used in hospitals, the use of AEDs in clinical settings is quickly expanding. Early defibrillation and decreased response times have increased the need for AEDs at these hospitals.

Other noteworthy variables influencing the growth of this end-user category are the high number of cardiac implant surgeries and the accessibility of reimbursements across advanced economies. The American Heart Association estimates that 10,000 ICD procedures are carried out each month in only the United States. Comparably, in England, the overall rate of ICD implants increased from 66 per million persons in 2012 to 72 per million in 2014.

This end-user segment’s sizeable share is mostly due to the development of advanced ICDs and CRT-Ds, as well as the sizeable number of ICD and CRT-D implant operations performed in hospitals, clinics, and cardiac centers.

1 Global Defibrillators Market, by Type (2023-2029)

• Implantable cardioverter defibrillators

• Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators

• Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators

• External defibrillators

• Manual & semi-automated external defibrillators

• Fully automated external defibrillators

• Wearable cardioverter defibrillators

2 Global Defibrillators Market, by Patients Type (2023-2029)

• Adult

• Pediatrics

3 Global Defibrillators Market, by End Users (2023-2029)

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Cardiac centers

• Pre-hospital care settings

• Public access markets

• Home care settings

• Alternate care facilities

• Other end users

Defibrillators Market Key Players:

1. Medtronic

2. Stryker Corporation

3. Koninklijke Philips NV.

4. Asahi Kasei Corporation

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. Abbott

7. Nihon Kohden

8. MicroPort

9. BIOTRONIK

10. CU Medical Systems

11. METsis Medikal

12. Mediana Co. Ltd.

13. Mindray Medical International Ltd.

14. Progetti SRL – Medical Equipment Solutions

15. Schiller AG

16. BPL Medical Technologies

17. Metrax GmbH – PRIMEDIC

18. MS Westfalia GmbH

19. Bexen Cardio

20. Axion Medical Equipment Ltd.

21. Element Science Inc.

22. Avive Solutions Inc.

23. Jeevtronics Pvt. Ltd.

24. HeartHero Inc.

25. Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Ltd.

Key questions answered in the Defibrillators Market are:

What is Defibrillators?

What was the Defibrillators market size in 2022?

What is the growth rate of the Defibrillators Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Defibrillators market growth?

What are the different segments of the Defibrillators Market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Defibrillators Market?

What segments are covered in the Defibrillators Market?

Who are the Defibrillators key players in the industry?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Defibrillators Market?

Key Offerings:

A detailed Market Overview

Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue|2023-2029

Market Dynamics- Growth drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and key trends

Market Segmentation- A detailed analysis of each segment and their segments

Competitive Landscape – Leading key players and other prominent key players.

