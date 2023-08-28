Denim Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Todd Snyder, AG Jeans, Madewell

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Denim market to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Denim Market Breakdown by Application (Men, Women, Children) by Type (Washed denim, Stretch denim, Bull denim fabric, Colored denim, Others) by By Distribution Channels (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Denim market size is estimated to increase by USD 30.5 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 64.5 Billion.

The denim market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sales of denim products, including jeans, jackets, skirts, shorts, and other clothing items made from denim fabric. The market includes various players such as manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms, among others. The denim market is highly competitive and driven by consumer trends, fashion, and innovation. The market is influenced by various factors such as changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, and advancements in technology. The global denim market is a multi-billion dollar industry and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for denim products in emerging markets and the growing trend of sustainable and ethical fashion.

Denim market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Washed denim segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Denim Apparels amongst Younger Generation.

Denim market – Competition Analysis

The global Denim market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Todd Snyder (United States), AG Jeans(United States), Madewell (United States), A.P.C. (United States), Naked & Famous Denim (Canada), Polo Ralph Lauren (United States), Bonobos (United States), Outerknown (United States), Uniqlo (Japan), Citizens of Humanity (United States), True Religion (United States), 3Sixteen (United States), Frame (United States), Everlane (United States).

Denim market – Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Denim market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Rising Demand for the Denim Shirts.

What key data is demonstrated in this Denim market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Denim market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Denim market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Denim market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of Denim Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– Denim Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– Denim Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– Denim Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– Denim Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– Denim Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

