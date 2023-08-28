Dental Imaging Market Size 2023: Global Share, Value, Opportunity, Growth And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Dental Imaging Market

Dental imaging is a technology that allows dentists to obtain high-quality images of teeth, gums, jaw, and other related structures of individuals for diagnostic purposes. It comprises various techniques, such as conventional radiography, digital radiography, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound. It provides comprehensive insight and enables precise planning and execution while promoting better oral health and hygiene. It aids in evaluating dental health, planning treatment, and monitoring progress. Besides this, it assists in detecting dental anomalies, oral infections, gum disease, and cavities.

How Big Is the Dental Imaging Market?

The global dental imaging market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Technology:

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems 2D 3D

Dental X-ray Systems Analog Digital

Intraoral Scanners and Cameras

Others

Breakup by Method:

Intraoral

Extraoral

Breakup by Application:

Implantology

Endodontics

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Acteon Group, Align Technology, Carestream Health, Cefla s.c., Dentsply Sirona, Flow Dental, Genoray Co.Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Owandy Radiology, Planmeca Oy, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. and Vatech.

