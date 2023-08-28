Drone Battery Market Data and In-Depth Analysis to 2029 | Autel Robotics, Genspow GmbH, Parrot

The drone battery market embodies drone performance, flight endurance, and the power supply that drives unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Drone batteries encompass various types, from lithium-polymer (LiPo) to lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, that provide the energy needed for UAV propulsion, sensors, and onboard electronics. This technology enhances flight duration, payload capacity, and the overall capabilities of drones across various industries, including aerial photography, agriculture, and surveillance. The market’s significance lies in its contribution to expanding the operational range and versatility of drones, enabling longer missions and more intricate tasks. As drone applications diversify and the demand for longer flight times increases, the drone battery market strives to develop high-energy-density batteries, fast-charging solutions, and innovations that empower drones to achieve new heights in terms of efficiency and performance.

Some of the major companies influencing this Drone Battery market include:

Amicell-Amit Industries Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Autel Robotics

Genspow GmbH

Parrot

Skydio

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Uvify Inc.

Venom Power

Yuneec

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation: By Type

Below 3,000 mAh

3,000-5,000 mAh

5,000-10,000 mAh

Above 10,000 mAh

Market Segmentation: By Application

Small Drones

Micro Drones

Others

