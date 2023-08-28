Edge AI Market Provides Detailed Insight by Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis and forecast 2029

Edge AI Market Overview

The study covers the Edge AI market‘s most recent revenue and market trends with the market definition, overview and structure. The primary and secondary data have been compiled and analyzed in detail to make the Edge AI industry report authentic and error-free.

Edge AI Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report encompasses the latest trends within each sub-segment, accompanied by a comprehensive depiction of revenue growth at local, regional, and global scales. It offers a detailed overview of the Edge AI industry, amalgamating qualitative and quantitative data. The analysts primarily emphasized global trends, incorporating key statistics pertaining to the market status of Edge AI competitors. Furthermore, the report provides an intricate analysis of the Edge AI market dynamics, segmented by region and category, covering drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. This renders the report an invaluable guide for investors. Additionally, a SWOT analysis is included to outline the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the Edge AI industry.

The Edge AI market report constitutes a synthesis of primary and secondary data gathered through exhaustive research. This comprehensive process involves investigating various factors, including government policies, market environment, historical data, competitive landscape, ongoing market trends, technological advancements, and emerging technologies. The estimation of the global Edge AI market size employs a bottom-up approach. Porter’s Five Forces analysis elucidates how suppliers and buyers establish networks and make profit-oriented decisions, while the PESTLE analysis facilitates a multidimensional understanding of the Edge AI market by evaluating it from different perspectives such as political and economic factors.

Edge AI Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics of Edge AI are driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for real-time decision-making and reduced latency in various industries is propelling the growth of Edge AI. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles require quick data processing and analysis at the edge devices themselves, leading to the adoption of Edge AI solutions. Privacy and security concerns are another significant driver. With Edge AI, sensitive data can be processed locally on the devices, reducing the need to transmit it to the cloud and improving data privacy. This factor has become crucial in industries where data security is paramount.

Edge AI Market Regional Insights

The report is segmented into several key countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Edge AI market in these countries, which covers North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APAC, South America, Brazil, and Middle East and Africa.

Edge AI Market Segmentation

by Component

Hardware

Software

Edge Cloud Infrastructure

Services

by Application

Video Surveillance

Access Management

Autonomous Vehicles

Energy Management

Others

by Device type

Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Wearables

Smart speakers

Surveillance Cameras

Edge Servers

Smart Mirrors

by Data Sources

Mobile Data

Sensor Data

Biometric Data

Speech, Video and Image Recognition

by Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Others (Retail)

Edge AI Market Key Players

1. Apple Inc. (United States)

2. Oracle Corporation (United States)

3. General Electric Company (GE) (United States)

4. Honeywell International Inc. (United States)

5. NVIDIA Corporation (United States)

6. Intel Corporation (United States)

7. Microsoft Corporation (United States)

8. Google LLC (United States)

9. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (United States)

10. Xilinx, Inc. (United States)

11. Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)

12. Dell Technologies Inc. (United States)

13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States)

14. Amazon Web Services (AWS) (United States)

Key Questions answered in the Edge AI Market Report are:

What are the Edge AI market segments?

What was the CAGR of the Edge AI market in 2022?

What is the expected CAGR of the Edge AI market during the forecast period?

What is the expected Edge AI market size by the end of the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players in the Edge AI market?

What key trends are expected to emerge in the Edge AI market in the coming years?

What are the factors restraining the Edge AI market growth?

Which regional Edge AI market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period?

Key Offerings:

A detailed Market Overview

Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue|2023-2029

Market Dynamics- Growth drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and key trends

Market Segmentation- A detailed analysis of each segment and their segments

Competitive Landscape – Leading key players and other prominent key players.

