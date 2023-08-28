Electric Brake Booster Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Bosch, Continental, HITACHI

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Electric Brake Booster market to witness a CAGR of 34.68% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Electric Brake Booster Market Breakdown by Application (Electric Vehicle (EV), Heavy Electric Vehicle (HEV)/Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Others) by Type (One-Box, Two-Box) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Electric Brake Booster market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.7 Million at a CAGR of 34.68% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.3 Million.

An electric brake booster is a device that helps in enhancing the performance of a vehicle’s braking system by using an electric motor to create additional brake force. The electric brake booster is typically used in vehicles equipped with hybrid or electric powertrains, which may have reduced braking force due to the absence of a traditional engine-driven vacuum brake booster. The electric brake booster works by using an electric motor to generate vacuum pressure, which in turn assists the brake pedal in generating the required brake force. The device is designed to provide a more responsive and efficient braking experience for drivers, while also helping to improve the overall safety of the vehicle. The electric brake booster market refers to the market for these devices, including their production, sales, and distribution, as well as the companies involved in the manufacture and supply of electric brake boosters.

Electric Brake Booster market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the One-Box segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increasing Demand for Performance and Rising Vehicle Ownership Worldwide.

Electric Brake Booster market – Competition Analysis

The global Electric Brake Booster market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are “Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), HITACHI (Japan), General Motor (ACDelco) (United States), Ford Motor Company (United States), FTE automotive GmbH (Germany), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Bendix Corporation (United States), CARDONE Industries (United States), Crown Automotive (United States), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)”.

Electric Brake Booster market – Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Electric Brake Booster market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by The Growth in the Sales of Electric Vehicle in Developed Economies.

What key data is demonstrated in this Electric Brake Booster market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electric Brake Booster market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Electric Brake Booster market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Brake Booster market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of Electric Brake Booster Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– Electric Brake Booster Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– Electric Brake Booster Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– Electric Brake Booster Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– Electric Brake Booster Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– Electric Brake Booster Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

