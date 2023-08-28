Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Comprehensive Study With Key Trends, Major Drivers And Challenges 2023-2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS). Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS).
The global endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) market revenue was around US$ 1.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is a minimally invasive procedure that is used to identify diseases of the gastrointestinal tract and its surrounding organs and tissues. Endoscopic ultrasonography is a technique that involves the use of an endoscope, a small, flexible tube placed into the digestive tract, and an ultrasound machine.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rise in the incidences of gastrointestinal problems, chronic diseases, and surgical procedures are becoming more common. Thus, these factors are anticipated to boost the market growth.
Rising consumer demand for cutting-edge diagnostic tools and increasing healthcare costs of persons contribute to driving the market.
Increased government attempts to provide better healthcare facilities are expected to propel market growth.
Rise in ambulatory surgical clinics, medical tourism, and private hospital sectors fuel the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, several companies and manufacturers were halted. It is challenging for the pharmaceutical business to concentrate on R&D efforts, such as endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) research due to the crisis. The whole healthcare sector has concentrated on developing life-saving and COVID-19-related products throughout the pandemic.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market growth. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of important players.
However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth due to the rise in the prevalence of digestive disorders, improvements in the healthcare system, and the region’s large population base.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global endoscopic ultrasound market are:
Olympus Medical
Limaca Medical
Boston Scientific Corporation
Smith & Nephew plc
CONMED Corporation
Medtronic Inc
Stryker Corporation
Sonoscape Medical Corp
cook medical
PENTAX Medical
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global endoscopic ultrasound market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Endoscopes
? Radial endoscope
? Linear endoscope
Ultrasound probes
Ultrasonic processors
Imaging system
Needles
Accessories
Segmentation based on Application
Oncology
Pancreatic conditions
Others
Segmentation based on End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgery centers and Clinics
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
