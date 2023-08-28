Engineering Plastics Market Research, Developments, Expansion, Statistics, Industry Outlook, Size, Growth Factors and Forecast 2029

The Engineering Plastics Market size was valued at US$ 106.57 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 173.39 Bn.

Engineering Plastics Market Overview

The report offers an assessment of the current and prospective state of the Engineering Plastics market, delivering insights and updates on vital sectors. It assists investors in comprehending the prevailing and most rapidly expanding segments and regions. The study covers essential research subjects in the Engineering Plastics market, encompassing global demand, product manufacturing, income generation, sales, and revenue.

Engineering Plastics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report assesses the Engineering Plastics Market’s share, size, current and future trends, and forecasts. It also presents a comprehensive analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Engineering Plastics industry. The competitive landscape provides detailed insights into the position of Engineering Plastics key players, including their partnerships, business growth, acquisitions, and company profiles encompassing overviews, product benchmarking, insights, and SWOT analysis. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the global and regional Engineering Plastics Market size. Primary and secondary data collected for the Engineering Plastics industry report were meticulously analyzed and combined to offer precise and reliable data to clients. PESTLE analysis was utilized to comprehend the potential impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the Engineering Plastics Market, providing diverse perspectives for investors. Porter’s five forces analysis is also included, offering a profound exploration of growth opportunities for new entrants in the Engineering Plastics Market. In essence, the report furnishes a comprehensive outlook of the current and future state of the Engineering Plastics industry.

Engineering Plastics Market Regional Insights

The research covers a detailed analysis of the market size and dynamics in North America, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Australia, Korea, ASEAN countries, rest of APAC, South America, Brazil, Middle East and Africa.

Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation

by Type

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)

Polyacetals (POM)

Fluoropolymers

PEEK

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyphenylene Oxide

PMMA

Others

by End-Use Industry

Automotive & transportation

Electrical & electronics

Industrial & machinery

Packaging

Consumer appliances

Medical

Others

Engineering Plastics Market Key Players

1. Asahi Kasei Corporation

2. BASF SE

3. Celanese Corporation

4. Covestro

5. DSM N.V.

6. Dupont

7. Lanxess

8. LG Chem.

9. Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

10.Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic)

11.Solvay SA

12.Teijin

13.Toray

14.Victrex Plc.

15.Ashland

16.Arkema

17.A. Schulman, Inc.

18.AdvanSix

19.Chi Mei Corporation

Key questions answered in the Engineering Plastics Market are:

What is Engineering Plastics ?

What are the Engineering Plastics market segments?

What is the expected Engineering Plastics market size?

What is the expected CAGR of the Engineering Plastics market during the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends in the Engineering Plastics Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Engineering Plastics ?

What are the major challenges that the Engineering Plastics Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in the Engineering Plastics Market?

Who are the key players in the Engineering Plastics industry?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape

Past Pricing and price curve by region

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment |

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments and their sub-segments

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

