Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market During the Forecast Period 2022 to 2030

The Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Report 2023, provided by Astute Analytica, offers an extensive analysis of the market’s technical and financial data for both the present and foreseeable future. This report serves as a valuable addition to the market research archive, providing a thorough investigation and analysis of crucial aspects of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market.

Europe’s 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is projected to reach US$ 11,591.1 Mn by 2030 from US$ 4,789.7 Mn in 2021. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period 2022-2030. It analyses the market’s regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

Cognex Corporation,

Keyence Corporation,

Flir Systems Inc.,

Applied Vision Corp.

among others.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market includes

1D Vision Systems

2D Vision Systems Area Scan Line Scan

3D Vision Systems

By Components segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware Lighting System Optical system (Camera & lenses) Sensors Infrared Detectors Industrial X-Rays Others

Software On-premises Cloud

Services Maintenance & Support Consulting & Training



By Platform segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

PC Based

Camera-Based Vision System

By Function Module segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Positioning/ Guidance/ Location

Identification

Inspection and Verification

Gauging/ Measurement

Soldering and Welding

Material Handling

Assembling and Disassembling

Painting and Dispensing

Others

By Camera Vision and Lenses segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Lens Telecentric Lenses Macro and Fixed Focal Lenses 360-degree view lenses Infrared & UV lenses Short Wave Infrared Lenses Medium Wave Infrared Lenses Long Wave Infrared Lenses Ultraviolet Lenses

Camera Vision Area Scan Camera Line Scan Cameras Others



By Industry segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Industrial Applications Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Food & Beverage Manufacturing Packaging Semiconductors Pharmaceuticals Warehouse & Logistics Wood & Paper Textiles Glass Rubber & Plastic

Non-Industrial Applications Printing Sports & Entertainment Intelligent Transportation Medical Imaging Retail Other



By Region/Country segment of the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Overall, Astute Analytica’s report on the Europe 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

