Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Europe hyperscale data center market was valued at $15,212.1 million in 2022 and will grow by 18.3% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increasing business operational needs, surging adoption of cloud technology, rising data center technology spending and rising need for decreasing in the capital and operational expenditure, and the rapid growth in the number of IoT devices. Highlighted with 42 tables and 77 figures, this 152-page report ?Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market 2022-2032 by Component (Solution, Service), Infrastructure Type (IT, Electrical, Mechanical, General), Data Center Size (Small and Medium-sized, Large), Industry Vertical, User Type (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe hyperscale data center market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify hyperscale data center market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Infrastructure, Data Center, Industry Vertical, User Type, and Country.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Caterpillar

China Telecom Corp. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cummins

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton

Facebook

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Legrand

Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.

Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

Microsoft corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Rittal, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Stulz

Vertiv

Based on Component

? Solution

o Computer Servers

o Storage Devices

o Network Devices

o Security Devices

o Software

? Service

o Installation & Deployment

o Monitoring Services

o Maintenance & Support

Based on Infrastructure Type

? IT Infrastructure

o Server Infrastructure

o Storage Infrastructure

o Network Infrastructure

? Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches & Switchgears

o Power Distribution Units

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

? Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Racks

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

? General Construction

o Core & Shell Development

o Installation & Commissioning Services

o Engineering & Building Design

o Fire Detection & Suppression

o Physical Security

o DCIM/BMS Solutions

By Data Center Size

? Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

? Large Data Centers

By Industry Vertical

? BFSI

? Healthcare & Life Sciences

? IT & Telecom

? Energy & Utilities

? Entertainment & Media

? Manufacturing

? Consumer Goods & Retail

? Government & Public Sector

? Other Industry Verticals

By User Type

? Cloud Providers

? Colocation Providers

? Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? Netherlands

? Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of national markets by Component, Infrastructure Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

