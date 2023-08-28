Europe IoT in Automotive Market Overview: Trends and Forecasts for the Next Half-Decade

Report Ocean recently released a research report on the Europe IoT in Automotive Market, which covers the market’s historical growth, cost structure, revenue, trends, and potential prospects for the period 2023-2030. The report provides an extensive coverage of the market across various categories and includes a detailed analysis at the national level, along with an evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The Europe IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.62% leading to a revenue of USD 30.09 Bn by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND218

The automotive industry is moving towards innovative connected self-driving vehicles with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) which is transforming the automotive industry. Europe is the second largest revenue generating geography for IoT in automotive market. Strong economic backbone and increased awareness of fuel efficiency and road safety are driving the adoption of IoT in the Europe automotive industry as it allows to monitor the drivers behavior and provides real-time updates. European countries like Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg have high IoT penetration in general and it is expected to drive the adoption of the technology in their respective automotive industries as well.

The adoption of IoT in Europe is being fueled by the support from the government as well as due to the focus of major automotive companies in the region. EU has mandated the use of IoT enabled eCall which automatically contacts the nearest accident emergency center in case of a collision. Honda is deploying IoT solutions from Cisco Jasper and Bright Box across all European countries to deliver the MyHonda Connected Car platform to provide a variety of connected services that increase driver safety and enable new experiences for drivers.

The Europe IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments:

– based on connectivity form: tethered, integrated, embedded

– based on communication type: vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure

and based on application: navigation, telematics, and infotainment

The infotainment segment is expected to show the highest growth rate in the region owing to the high purchasing power of the people in Europe together with preference for the use of infotainment systems for accessing mails and social media, and streaming high definition video and audio inside the vehicle. Within the communication type segmentation, the vehicle to vehicle segment is expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period 2018-2023.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND218

Key growth factors

Rise in demand for intelligent management of fleet is expected to drive the IoT in automotive market in Europe to help comply with environmental regulations and reduce CO2 emissions by managing employee driving style. Fleet managing companies such as Telefonica are offering IoT enabled fleet management services via subscription model without an upfront fee in Europe to popularize the segment.

The Autopilot project which is funded by the European Union (EU) and conducted by ERTICO is working on combining the concept of IoT with automotive. The project started in January 2017 and the work is foreseen until the end of 2019. This is expected to heavily drive the market forward.

Threats and key players

The IoT enabled connected car value chain is quite complex as different suppliers from different industries are involved in this business trend. Thus, cooperation between such suppliers is a pre-requisite for companies to achieve the full potential of this trend which might be a challenge in an already well developed automotive market in Europe.

Major players in the Europe IoT in automotive market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND218

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Europe IoT in automotive market.

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Europe IoT in automotive market.

3. Market trends in the Europe IoT in automotive market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded)  by revenue (USD Bn).

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure)  by revenue (USD Bn).

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Europe IoT in automotive market segmentation by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment) – by revenue (USD Bn).

7. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (Germany and U.K.) market size data (USD Bn) for the Europe IoT in automotive market and its segmentations by connectivity form (tethered, integrated, embedded), by communication type (vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure), and by application (navigation, telematics, infotainment).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market.

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for IoT in automotive market to determine the viability of the market.

o Determine the developed and emerging markets where IoT for automotive market is provided.

o Identify the challenge areas and address them.

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments.

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow and to get an idea of the current position where you are placed.

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly.

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth.

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND218

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

Reasons to Buy This Report

(A) The research provides valuable insights for top administration, policymakers, professionals, product advancements, sales managers, and stakeholders in the market. It helps them make informed decisions and strategize effectively.

(B) The report offers comprehensive analysis of Europe IoT in Automotive market revenues on a global, regional, and country level, projecting trends until 2030. This data allows companies to assess their market share, identify growth opportunities, and explore new markets.

(C) The research includes segmentation of the Europe IoT in Automotive market based on types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation enables leaders to plan their products and allocate resources based on the expected growth rates of each segment.

(D) Analysis of the Europe IoT in Automotive market benefits investors by providing insights into market scope, position, key drivers, challenges, restraints, expansion opportunities, and potential threats. This information helps them make informed investment decisions.

(E) The report offers a detailed analysis of competitors, their key strategies, and market positioning. This knowledge allows businesses to better understand the competition and plan their own strategies accordingly.

(F) The study helps evaluate Europe IoT in Automotive business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies, providing valuable information for investment planning and decision-making.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND218

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/