Europe Pet Food Market Size, Top Companies, Sales, Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is The Europe Pet Food Market?

The Europe pet food market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during 2023-2028.

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Europe Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the Europe Pet food industry, including the global AEC market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What is Pet Food?

Pet food is meticulously designed to cater to the precise dietary requirements of domesticated animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, cows, and birds. This encompasses specialized therapeutic and prescription diets tailored for specific health conditions and allergies. With a lengthy shelf life, it offers unique flavors and textures. This nourishment incorporates essential nutrients–proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates–carefully calibrated to each pets distinct needs. Available in diverse forms, such as dry, semi-moist, and wet, it accommodates various preferences and dietary needs. This facilitates a well-balanced diet that fulfills all the nutritional needs of the pets, ultimately bolstering their overall health and well-being. Pet owners find it an effortless and convenient solution, saving time and effort. Additionally, it plays a significant role in managing specific health concerns like obesity, diabetes, and kidney problems. In shelters, pet food provides vital nutrition to animals awaiting adoption, while in breeding facilities, it ensures proper nourishment for reproduction and the overall well-being of young animals. As a result of these benefits, the demand for high-quality pet food is on the rise across Europe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pet-food-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

An increase in pet ownership across European countries on account of the cultural acceptance and encouragement via pet-friendly workplaces and housing, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for pet food. Additionally, high-income level of individuals is allowing them to spend more on premium quality pet food. Apart from this, the rising awareness among the masses about specific dietary is resulting in the rising demand for specialized food, such as hypoallergenic and breed-specific diets. Moreover, the increasing aging pet population is catalyzing the need for specific nutritional care and age-appropriate food. Furthermore, the trend of traveling with pets and increasing pet-friendly public spaces are necessitating convenient pet food packaging and products. Besides this, the increasing awareness and concern for animal welfare are leading to scrutiny of pet food sources and ingredients by pet parents, which is driving the demand for products that are sourced ethically. Additionally, strategic collaborations between pet food manufacturers, retailers, and other stakeholders to expand market reach and overall profitability are positively influencing the market in Europe. Furthermore, continuous improvements in supply chains are supporting the accessibility of products, which is propelling the market growth in the region. Moreover, governments of various countries are implementing strict regulations regarding pet food quality and safety, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Pet Type Insights:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Product Type Insights:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Pricing Type Insights:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Ingredient Type Insights:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Other

Country Insights:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Also Read: