Europe Precision Medicine Market Momentum Continues to Build for Strong Gains

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the Europe Precision Medicine Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022.

The European precision medicine market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.40%, leading to a revenue of USD 29.93 Bn by 2023.

Precision medicine is reshaping the healthcare sector in Europe. Europe is the second largest revenue-generating region for the precision medicine market. The growth of the precision medicine market in European countries is mainly due to the adoption of gene therapy and an ageing population, among others. European countries like The U.K and Germany are experiencing growth in the region due to investments in research and development, along with rising incidence of chronic ailments.

Technological progress in big data analytics will help create opportunities for the precision medicine market. Diagnostic tool companies will also generate demand for the precision medicine market in the region. Due to the number of precision medicine solutions and medications offered in Germany, it is expected to have an important share in the region.

The European precision medicine market is classified into three primary segments: based on ecosystem players: pharmaceuticals and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, diagnostic companies and healthcare IT specialists/big data companies; based on therapeutics: cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, psychiatric disorder and infectious diseases; and based on technology: big data analytics, bioinformatics, gene sequencing, pharmacogenomics and companion diagnostics.

The cancer therapeutics segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in this region. This is because rising incidence of cancer will create demand for its treatment. In the long run, genetic differentiation will increase demand for tailored cancer therapeutics. In the technology segment, big data analytics is expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

Rising incidences of Alzheimers disease and other neurological disorders, along with increased awareness to prevent them, will create demand for the precision medicine market. An increase in the use of targeted therapies and medicines will help the growth of pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Europe. Companion diagnostics providers will improve the data collection, which will in turn, boost the precision medicine market

Threats and key players

Rising healthcare costs in the European region is one of the challenges for the precision medicine market, which will restrict its adoption in the region. Concerns regarding privacy and the security of personal data, are expected to adversely affect the growth of precision medicine market in Europe.

The major players operating in the Europe precision medicine market are Almac Group, GE healthcare, Novartis, etc.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

