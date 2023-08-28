Europe Smart Hospital Market Research Report 2023-2030 Analysis and Forecast

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the global Europe Smart Hospital Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Europe smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.98% and reach a market size of USD 16.70 Billion by 2023.

The major players in the smart hospital market are SAP, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, CitiusTech Inc., Infor, Athenahealth, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Epic, GlucoVista, STANLEY Healthcare, etc.

With growing number of chronic diseases, demand for medical services has increased rapidly in the region. The smart hospital market uses advanced technologies to help doctors for better medical treatment. In Europe, countries like Germany, the UK, Sweden and Netherlands have advanced infrastructure to deploy next-generation health informatics application and build smart hospitals. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) for smart medical services and internet of things (IoT) to connect devices with each other in order to transfer patient data and make use of it to reduce the risks involved in health.

In Europe, there has been changes in the lifestyles of people with the countries getting developed and increase in per capita income causing people to adopt unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits. It increases the chances of severe diseases not only for the aging crowd but also for young generation. This demands the need for smart hospitals in this region. Also, the European Health Insurance Card has encouraged people to opt for treatment with heavy costs involved to get it done with government financing. This region has seen good growth for smart hospitals in past few years and it is forecasted to be consistent with it.

The European smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), artificial intelligence (offering and technology). The technologies used are artificial intelligence, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, internet of things (IoT) and others. This region includes the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

One of the major factors that drive market growth in the European region is the huge amount of expenditure for medical technologies. Countries like Sweden, France and Ireland are getting aware of the value of technology-enabled healthcare, and the demand for smart hospitals in the European region is rising. Regulatory bodies are relaxed for the smart equipment and devices in Europe making it easier for companies to cater to the market.

Threats and key players

Smart hospitals in Europe have faced a major blow on its economy recently due to the exit of Britain from the European Union (EU). It has impacted the working structure of the countries as well as the development of medical industry. It has also affected the innovation centres in the European region, which has put the challenge in front of the major players in this market.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the European smart hospital market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others.

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology.

5. Historical, current and forecasted country-wise (the UK and Germany) market size data for the UK and Germany smart hospital market segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology).

6. Market trends in the European smart hospital market.

7. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the European smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology)

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

