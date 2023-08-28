Floriculture Market Outlook Forecast, Trends, Growth, and Insight 2029

Floriculture Market Overview:

MMR delivers a report for the Floriculture Market, encompassing multiple segments that pertain to general business data and industry future trends, all backed by meticulous assessment and analysis. Employing both primary and secondary data, the researcher has utilized top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast data for the specified timeframe (2023-2029). This research methodology has been employed to scrutinize the global Floriculture demand, and these findings have been systematically documented within this report.

Floriculture Market Value :

Floriculture Market reached a value of US $ 54.59 Bn. in 2022. Cut Flower is one of the dominating segment of the Floriculture Market.

Floriculture Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

In the Floriculture report, the projection period spans from 2023 to 2029, with the base year being 2022. The research encompasses a comprehensive examination of the Floriculture industry, along with a thorough market segmentation analysis. Historical market dynamics are also analyzed within the report, facilitating clients in drawing parallels between past trends and current market situations, while also spotlighting the contributions of key players. The competitive landscape section delves into various growth strategies pursued by prominent players. The updates featured in this section provide insightful perspectives across different phases, enabling stakeholders to stay abreast of industry developments and participate in economic dialogues. The competitive scenario encompasses press releases and news from companies engaged in activities such as M&A, agreements, collaborations & partnerships, new product launches & development, investments & funding, as well as awards, recognition, & expansions.

Floriculture Market Regional Insights

The different section on regional segmentation gives the regional aspects of the global Floriculture Market. This chapter describes the regulatory landscape that is expected to impact the market. It highlights the political landscape in the market and forecasts its influence on the Floriculture market globally. The presence and availability of global brands with the challenges they confront due to severe competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade channels, are all taken into account. The Floriculture report covers the five regions and their country-wise distribution are:

North America – (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe – (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, CIS Countries, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific – (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa – (South Africa, GCC Countries, Nigeria, Egypt, and Rest of ME&A)

South America – (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Floriculture Market Segmentation:

Global Floriculture Market, by Type

• Cut Flowers

• Bedding Plants

• Potted Plants

• Others

Global Floriculture Market, by Application

• Conference and Activities

• Personal use

• Gift

• Others

Global Floriculture Market, by Sales Channel

• Direct

• Indirect

Global Floriculture Market, by End Use

• Personal Use

• Institutions/Events

• Hotel, Reports & Spas

• Industrial

Floriculture Key players:

1. Kariki

2. Multiflora

3. Karen Roses

4. Harvest Flower

5. Queens Group

6. Ball Horticultural

7. Afriflora

8. Karuturi

9. Oserian

10.Selecta One

11.Washington Bulb

12.Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

13.Carzan Flowers

14.Rosebud

15.Benary

16.Danziger

17.Sakata

