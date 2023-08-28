Foam Glass Market Expected To Grow Faster According To New Research Report To 2031

As a final result of the Russia-Ukraine warfare and COVID-19, the world financial system will recover, and the world Foam Glass Market dimension will extend to USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2023 with a CAGR estimated to generate a lot of income until 2031. In accordance with this, the patron receives giant know-how on the enterprise and association from the past, present, and future perspectives, permitting them to make investments cash and install assets wisely. This lookup file additionally consists of up-to-date evaluation and forecasts for a number of market segments and all geographical regions. Foam Glass Market Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global foam glass market size was valued at $1,297.34 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2,021.38 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.54% from 2020 to 2026 Foam glass is extremely versatile because of its unique characteristics of light weight, load bearing, draining and insulating properties. Foamed glass is a sustainable replacement for traditional building materials in insulation of basements, under the slab as well as backfill, new floor in old buildings, insulation of rooftops, lightweight fill material for landscaping, roof gardens, green roofs, road construction where pressure resistant light weight fill is required, bridge abutments and other construction where light weight fill is required, insulating of underground pipelines and etc.

The foam glass market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. By application, the foam glass market is classified into Building, Infrastructure, Chemical & Industrial, Gardening & Landscaping, Agricultural & Water Treatment. On the basis of region, the foam glass industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Foam glass, otherwise known as cellular glass is a lightweight, opaque glass material having a closed-cell structure. It is made in molds that are packed with crushed or granulated glass mixed with a chemical agent such as carbon or limestone. Foam glass is a novel gassy material and is a kind of thermal insulation, not flammable building material, in which there are numerous closed tiny pores. There are many advantages about it, such as light weight, high strength, and low thermal conductivity.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Pittsburgh Corning, LLC.

Geocell Schaumglas GmbH

GLAPOR Schaumglas produkte

RUSNANO Group

Misapor AG

Stikloporas JSC

Uusioaines Ltd. (Partnera Ltd.)

Veriso GmbH

REFAGLASS s.r.o.

Earthstone International, Inc.

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Hebei Lanlian Foam Glass Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Insulation Technology Co., Ltd. (ZES)

Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Corp., Ltd.

Zhejiang Yahong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Gansu Pengfei Insulation Materials Co., Ltd.

Langfang jiahao Insulation material Co., Ltd.

Hebei ZhongTai Tiancheng Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Yongli Energy-Saving Wall-material Co., Ltd.

By Application:

Building

Infrastructure

Chemical & Industrial

Gardening & Landscaping

Agricultural & Water Treatment

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global foam glass market.

To classify and forecast global foam glass market based on application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global foam glass market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global foam glass market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global foam glass market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global foam glass market.

