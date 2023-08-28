Food Packaging Equipment Market Size 2023: Growth Analysis, Share, Trends And Report Forecast By 2028

Industry Overview of Food Packaging Equipment Market

Food packaging equipment refers to machinery and tools used in the packaging process of food products. This equipment is designed to efficiently and hygienically package various types of food items, ensuring their safety, preservation, and presentation. Food packaging equipment encompasses a wide range of machines, including filling machines, sealing machines, labeling machines, wrapping machines, and sorting machines, among others. These machines are specifically engineered to handle different food packaging requirements, such as bottling, pouching, canning, or cartoning. They are equipped with features that ensure accurate portioning, secure sealing, and precise labeling of food products. Food packaging equipment plays a crucial role in maintaining the quality, freshness, and shelf-life of food, as well as enhancing the overall efficiency and productivity of food packaging operations.

How Big Is the Food Packaging Equipment Market?

The global food packaging equipment market size reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The food packaging equipment market is driven by several industry trends and drivers. One of the key factors contributing to its growth is the increasing demand for packaged food products, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and preferences. Consumers are seeking convenient, ready-to-eat, and portion-controlled food options, leading to a rise in packaged food consumption. This trend creates a demand for efficient and reliable food packaging equipment to meet the growing packaging requirements. Furthermore, stringent food safety regulations and the need for product integrity are driving the adoption of advanced packaging equipment. Manufacturers are investing in equipment that ensures compliance with food safety standards, such as automated systems for seal integrity, tamper-evident packaging, and traceability.

The focus on sustainability is also shaping the food packaging equipment market. There is a growing emphasis on reducing packaging waste and using eco-friendly materials. This has led to the development of equipment that enables efficient material usage, recycling capabilities, and the use of biodegradable or recyclable packaging materials.

Food Packaging Equipment Market Growth and Opportunities:

The food packaging equipment market is experiencing steady growth and presenting significant opportunities. The market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for packaged food products across the globe. As consumers’ lifestyles become busier, there is a rising preference for convenience foods that are ready-to-eat or require minimal preparation. This drives the need for efficient and advanced food packaging equipment that can handle diverse packaging requirements. Additionally, the growing focus on food safety and quality is creating opportunities for the market. Stringent regulations and standards imposed by governing bodies necessitate the use of reliable packaging equipment that ensures product integrity, extends shelf life, and prevents contamination. Manufacturers are investing in innovative technologies and equipment to meet these requirements. The trend towards sustainable packaging is another key driver. With rising environmental concerns, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials. This presents opportunities for the development of packaging equipment that can efficiently handle these materials and enable manufacturers to meet sustainability goals.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Equipment:

Bottling Line

Cartoning

Case Handling

Closing

Filling and Dosing

Form, Fill and Seal

Labelling, Decorating and Coding

Palletizing

Wrapping and Bundling

Others

Breakup by Application:

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Dairy

Bakery and Snack

Frozen Food

Candy and Confectionery

Cereal and Grain

Perishable Prepared

Shelf Stable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

ARPAC LLC (Duravant LLC), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Illinois Tool Works Inc., IMA group, ISHIDA CO.LTD, Krones AG, MULTIVAC, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH and Tetra Laval International SA.

