Garments Market Forecast Top Players Poised to Drive Major Industry Trends

Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for Global Garments Market that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2030) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030.

the global garments market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 20182023 period, generating revenue worth USD 1910.7 Billion by 2023.

High-end and luxury brands are moving towards a see-now-buy-now model, in order to capitalize on consumers inclination for discretionary expenditure, thereby appealing to their desire for instant gratification.

Reshoring (in the United States and Europe) and sustainable production are key strategies of manufacturers who are making significant investments in order to gain higher social acceptance, and to ensure faster deliveries with provisions for customizations.

The global garments market can be segmented based on gender and type of product (women’s and girls apparel, men’s and boys apparel, intimates, hosiery, sports and swimwear, clothing accessories, and others), and based on distribution channel (online and offline).

Gender and type of product segment insights:

Women’s and men’s apparel section generates 63.8% of the revenue, and the rest is accounted for by hosiery, sports and swimwear, intimate apparel, and clothing accessories. Garments marketed as fast-fashion designs have a high number of takers, especially in the emerging markets. A rising middle class in emerging markets, along with their improved fashion-consciousness, is driving increased per capita expenditure. Market players are focusing on ensuring that the latest fashion trends can be incorporated into their offerings and they hit stores in a matter of weeks, resulting in the undercutting of specialist players who once led the industry.

Distribution channel segment insights:

Most of the market is still controlled by brick and mortar stores, though the growth rate of offline distribution is meagre. However, sale of garments online is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In North America, 81% of sales in 2018 is expected to be through offline stores.

Regional insights:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the dominant garments market. During the 2018-2023 period, among all the regions across the globe, Latin America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.8%. However, in 2017, in the U.K., revenue contribution from the men’s and boys apparel section stood at 24.5%.

Companies covered:

1. Gap Inc.

2. H&M

3. Inditex

4. Kering

5. L Brands

6. LVMH

7. Nike

8. Adidas

9. Calvin Klein

10. Burton

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Some Questions Answered in the Global Garments Market Report:

What is the projected size of the global Garments market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Garments industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Garments market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Garments market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the global Garments market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Garments Market, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Garments Market, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Garments market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Garments market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the global Garments market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Garments market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the global Garments market?

Here are the key highlights of the report:

Comprehensive assessments of the market share for Invisible Braces, conducted at both country and regional levels.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, identifying key trends within the industry.

Thorough examination of market trends, encompassing product and technology advancements, drivers and barriers, and an analysis based on PORTER’s five forces.

Strategic recommendations tailored for crucial business segments, leveraging market forecasts.

Guidance provided for new market entrants, assisting them in navigating the industry landscape.

Market forecasts encompassing all pertinent segments, sub-segments, and regional markets.

