Gene Therapy Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology, and Forecast 2023 to 2030

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Gene Therapy Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

According to the report, the Global Gene Therapy Market was valued at approximately US$ 3.44 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 24% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Gene Therapy Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Novartis AG

Biogen

Gilead Sciences

Sarepta Therapeutics

Amgen Inc

Neurophth Therapeutics

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Gene Therapy Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

The Gene Therapy market can be segmented on the basis of the following segments:

By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hepatological Diseases

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Other diseases and Disorders

By Vector Type

Viral Adenovirus Adeno-associated Virus Herpes Simplex Virus Lentivirus Poxvirus Retrovirus Vaccinia Virus Others

Non-viral Electroporation Gene Gun Naked Plasmid Vector Lipofection Others



By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Deficiency

Growth Factors

Receptors

Suicide Gene

Tumour Suppressor

Others

By Method of Delivery

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

