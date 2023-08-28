Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis Forecasts 2023 to 2031

The key factors driving the growth of the global geospatial analytics market include surge in demand for AI-based GIS solutions and increase in demand for geospatial analytics in smart cities development and urban planning. In addition, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence positively impacts the growth of the market. Geospatial analytics is a process of gathering, manipulating, and displaying large set of data collected from various imageries, which include satellite images and geographic information system (GIS) data. The solution helps users with advanced mapping, modeling, and statistical derivations from data gathered through geospatial interface and satellite bound outputs.

In addition, geospatial analytics uses various data sources to understand the complex relationship between people and places. Furthermore, geospatial analytics is majorly applicable in weather monitoring, crisis management, climate change modeling, sales analysis of industries, animal population management, and human population forecasting. In addition, many industries are adopting geospatial analytics, as it facilitates real-time forecasting and helps in gaining better insights of data.

However, high cost of geospatial analytics and regulatory issues and lack of comprehensive government policies regarding geospatial analytics are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based GIS and increase in application of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technologies in geographic information system are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global geospatial analytics market is segmented into component, deployment model, solution, type, technology, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. On the basis of solution, it is categorized into geocoding & reverse geocoding, data integration & ETL, reporting & visualization, thematic mapping & spatial analysis, and others. Depending on deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the market is fragmented into large enterprises and SMEs. As per technology, it is differentiated into remote sensing, GIS, GPS, and others. By type, it is segregated into surface & field analytics, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and others. According to industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, energy & utilities, government, defense & intelligence, smart cities, insurance, natural resources, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alteryx, Inc.

– Bentley Systems Incorporated

– ESRI

– Furgo NV

– General Electric

– Hexagon AB

– Google, Inc.

– MDA Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Trimble, Inc.

– TOMTOM International, Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Solution

– Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding

– Data Integration & ETL

– Reporting & Visualization

– Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis

– Others

By Type

– Surface & Field Analytics

– Network & Location Analytics

– Geovisualization

– Others

By Technology

– Remote Sensing

– GIS

– GPS

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Government

– Defense & Intelligence

– Smart Cities

– Insurance

– Natural Resources

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

