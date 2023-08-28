Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size growing by 35.2%, Share, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Revenue and Forecast 2030

U.S (New York)-“Global Automated 3D Printing Market” Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Global automated 3D printing market will reach $10,956.1 million by 2030, growing by 35.2% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the low cost of production, accuracy, and capacities for increased production from more advanced automated 3D printing workflow and automated manufacturing-related functionalities.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 82 figures, this 176-page report ?Global Automated 3D Printing Market 2022-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire global automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

3D Systems Corporation

3Dprinteros

ABB Ltd.

Additive Industries B.V.

Additive Manufacturing Technologies Limited

Authentise Inc.

Autonomous Manufacturing Ltd.

Carbon Inc.

Coobx AG

DWS Systems

Dyemansion Gmbh

EnvisionTEC US LLC (Desktop Metal Inc.)

Farleygreene Ltd.

Formlabs Inc.

GE Additive (Concept Laser Inc.)

Manufacturing Technology Centre

Materialise NV

PostProcess Technologies Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solukon Maschinenbau Gmbh

Stratasys Ltd.

Structo Pte. Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Universal Robots A/S

Voodoo Manufacturing Inc.

Based on Offering

? Hardware

o 3D Printers

o Robots

o Other Hardware

? Software

? Service

o Deployment & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

Based on Printing Material

? Automated Polymer AM

? Automated Metal AM

? Other Automated AM

By Process

? Material Handling

? Automated Production

? Part Handling

? Post Processing

? Multiprocessing

By Industrial Vertical

? Automotive

? Aerospace & Defense

? Healthcare

? Consumer Goods & Electronics

? Industrial Manufacturing

? Power & Energy

? Other Verticals

Geographically

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Offering, Process and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

